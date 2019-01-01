- Shells/music/images/artists/96x96/4333acef-28ed-47c3-83ab-c8e09d0247a9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4333acef-28ed-47c3-83ab-c8e09d0247a9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4333acef-28ed-47c3-83ab-c8e09d0247a9Shells (Michigan guitarist Shelley Salant)
- Shells/music/images/artists/96x96/5f977d3a-e385-4598-ae91-bfe1a88a3d88.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5f977d3a-e385-4598-ae91-bfe1a88a3d88http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f977d3a-e385-4598-ae91-bfe1a88a3d88Shells (UK Female vocalist)
- Shells/music/images/artists/96x96/9e5eaf40-8ee6-410a-89b3-9fff7a8b2f38.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9e5eaf40-8ee6-410a-89b3-9fff7a8b2f38http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e5eaf40-8ee6-410a-89b3-9fff7a8b2f38Shells (US rapper)
- The Shells/music/images/artists/96x96/9c823c88-9b96-482b-a507-b9d024477cf2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9c823c88-9b96-482b-a507-b9d024477cf2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c823c88-9b96-482b-a507-b9d024477cf2The Shells (US doo wop ensemble)
- Shifty Shellshock/music/images/artists/96x96/05d48096-60b8-46df-8503-811771d8abc6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/05d48096-60b8-46df-8503-811771d8abc6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/05d48096-60b8-46df-8503-811771d8abc6Shifty Shellshock
- Shellsuit/music/images/artists/96x96/f06b42a9-dddf-43f9-ad22-86f327e16981.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f06b42a9-dddf-43f9-ad22-86f327e16981http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f06b42a9-dddf-43f9-ad22-86f327e16981Shellsuit
- Shelly Soljaz/music/images/artists/96x96/effd777d-b5c9-4a44-baf2-075692e347f7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/effd777d-b5c9-4a44-baf2-075692e347f7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/effd777d-b5c9-4a44-baf2-075692e347f7Shelly Soljaz
- Alan Shelly/music/images/artists/96x96/3ec831d1-b5cd-441a-a861-c098c544c439.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3ec831d1-b5cd-441a-a861-c098c544c439http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ec831d1-b5cd-441a-a861-c098c544c439Alan Shelly
- Shelor Family/music/images/artists/96x96/ecd75d12-c2e1-47a0-b4db-2f20a51bcc30.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ecd75d12-c2e1-47a0-b4db-2f20a51bcc30http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecd75d12-c2e1-47a0-b4db-2f20a51bcc30Shelor Family
- Shelter/music/images/artists/96x96/d5157104-76b1-4b8b-90c2-9ff994f940db.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d5157104-76b1-4b8b-90c2-9ff994f940dbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5157104-76b1-4b8b-90c2-9ff994f940dbShelter (US Hare Krishna hardcore punk band)
- Shelter Point/music/images/artists/96x96/f8f4342f-be47-4801-9469-f6baa5300530.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f8f4342f-be47-4801-9469-f6baa5300530http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8f4342f-be47-4801-9469-f6baa5300530Shelter Point
- The Shelters/music/images/artists/96x96/5a3b9588-41ec-40c4-ac69-36055f9012d5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5a3b9588-41ec-40c4-ac69-36055f9012d5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a3b9588-41ec-40c4-ac69-36055f9012d5The Shelters
- Steve Shelto/music/images/artists/96x96/5f5ba040-318a-49eb-b035-3e97a613f1bd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5f5ba040-318a-49eb-b035-3e97a613f1bdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f5ba040-318a-49eb-b035-3e97a613f1bdSteve Shelto
- The Shelton Brothers/music/images/artists/96x96/6ffc45c3-069a-4ece-b3f5-54c14d139d91.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6ffc45c3-069a-4ece-b3f5-54c14d139d91http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ffc45c3-069a-4ece-b3f5-54c14d139d91The Shelton Brothers (hillybilly country)
- Adam Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/9cf89ec8-9e98-4d0a-a7f4-1a41fa45bfe6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9cf89ec8-9e98-4d0a-a7f4-1a41fa45bfe6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cf89ec8-9e98-4d0a-a7f4-1a41fa45bfe6Adam Shelton (Birmingham, UK based house/techno producer)
- Allen Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/4bf36d93-8a5e-417f-9542-d9cda5110f5e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4bf36d93-8a5e-417f-9542-d9cda5110f5ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bf36d93-8a5e-417f-9542-d9cda5110f5eAllen Shelton
- Anne Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/42771326-5388-401f-9065-fc08dca18a32.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/42771326-5388-401f-9065-fc08dca18a32http://musicbrainz.org/artist/42771326-5388-401f-9065-fc08dca18a32Anne Shelton
- Blake Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/2ad66473-ccb3-41d2-8756-b56680cdfe62.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2ad66473-ccb3-41d2-8756-b56680cdfe62http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ad66473-ccb3-41d2-8756-b56680cdfe62Blake Shelton
- Emma Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/0175c224-8d3e-4376-bb25-70a5ee054db5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0175c224-8d3e-4376-bb25-70a5ee054db5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0175c224-8d3e-4376-bb25-70a5ee054db5Emma Shelton
- Gary Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/db0f2896-d349-46fd-b35a-e474e26e67f7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/db0f2896-d349-46fd-b35a-e474e26e67f7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/db0f2896-d349-46fd-b35a-e474e26e67f7Gary Shelton
- Jim Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/549663a7-c10f-4b0d-a232-b9654e2fbda3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/549663a7-c10f-4b0d-a232-b9654e2fbda3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/549663a7-c10f-4b0d-a232-b9654e2fbda3Jim Shelton (banjo)
- Louie Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/2b7539d0-7fe1-456e-ab44-887d82949828.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2b7539d0-7fe1-456e-ab44-887d82949828http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b7539d0-7fe1-456e-ab44-887d82949828Louie Shelton
- Lucy Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/4b31b408-cb15-42e8-a5c0-3fd4c95fd20f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4b31b408-cb15-42e8-a5c0-3fd4c95fd20fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b31b408-cb15-42e8-a5c0-3fd4c95fd20fLucy Shelton
- Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens/music/images/artists/96x96/82aab67e-2b87-4c12-8807-2ed5cf442a72.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/82aab67e-2b87-4c12-8807-2ed5cf442a72http://musicbrainz.org/artist/82aab67e-2b87-4c12-8807-2ed5cf442a72Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens
- Reid Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/7c0b9875-b6ac-4cba-b44b-2fe6a10ed120.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7c0b9875-b6ac-4cba-b44b-2fe6a10ed120http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c0b9875-b6ac-4cba-b44b-2fe6a10ed120Reid Shelton
- Richard Worley Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/ce63a93c-eea0-4f6c-a8d3-ae7981d9c96e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ce63a93c-eea0-4f6c-a8d3-ae7981d9c96ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce63a93c-eea0-4f6c-a8d3-ae7981d9c96eRichard Worley Shelton
- Roscoe Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/9fea22a7-5d45-4d58-a050-019594b2da48.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9fea22a7-5d45-4d58-a050-019594b2da48http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fea22a7-5d45-4d58-a050-019594b2da48Roscoe Shelton
- Yvonne Shelton/music/images/artists/96x96/3ad4ee77-4d1b-44bb-a42d-42522849d51b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3ad4ee77-4d1b-44bb-a42d-42522849d51bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ad4ee77-4d1b-44bb-a42d-42522849d51bYvonne Shelton
- Shem/music/images/artists/96x96/022f6ab9-8f28-427d-bb85-b5adfb78a30f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/022f6ab9-8f28-427d-bb85-b5adfb78a30fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/022f6ab9-8f28-427d-bb85-b5adfb78a30fShem (dubstep)
- Micah Shemaiah/music/images/artists/96x96/e2ed7af7-12ea-4a43-b70e-dbbbcf4e9f3a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e2ed7af7-12ea-4a43-b70e-dbbbcf4e9f3ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2ed7af7-12ea-4a43-b70e-dbbbcf4e9f3aMicah Shemaiah (Dub/Reggae)