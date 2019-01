The Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys /music/images/artists/96x96/9c0a13f7-33c1-46ac-8e58-710787f01045.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9c0a13f7-33c1-46ac-8e58-710787f01045 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c0a13f7-33c1-46ac-8e58-710787f01045

The Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys