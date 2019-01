Shawnna /music/images/artists/96x96/beae0387-b082-4901-b87e-e336706bd727.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/beae0387-b082-4901-b87e-e336706bd727 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/beae0387-b082-4901-b87e-e336706bd727

Shawnna (US rapper Rashawnna Guy, the “Queen of Chicago”)