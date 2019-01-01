- Seven Spherez/music/images/artists/96x96/95957afe-934b-4d81-b4b0-44a383a3518a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/95957afe-934b-4d81-b4b0-44a383a3518ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/95957afe-934b-4d81-b4b0-44a383a3518aSeven Spherez (UK duo hiphop)
- Seven Stories High/music/images/artists/96x96/349b94a3-f9cc-4971-a7e9-c903482ff51a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/349b94a3-f9cc-4971-a7e9-c903482ff51ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/349b94a3-f9cc-4971-a7e9-c903482ff51aSeven Stories High (7 Stories High)
- Seven Summers/music/images/artists/96x96/0663a9b5-06ea-46ba-b48c-8ce21bb02aee.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0663a9b5-06ea-46ba-b48c-8ce21bb02aeehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0663a9b5-06ea-46ba-b48c-8ce21bb02aeeSeven Summers
- Seven Summits/music/images/artists/96x96/5ec1a92d-1e15-47f7-a003-518fb038b0e0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5ec1a92d-1e15-47f7-a003-518fb038b0e0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ec1a92d-1e15-47f7-a003-518fb038b0e0Seven Summits (Northern Ireland)
- The Seven Ups/music/images/artists/96x96/31c0692c-c559-4be8-9bc1-4c11aa8f771d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31c0692c-c559-4be8-9bc1-4c11aa8f771dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/31c0692c-c559-4be8-9bc1-4c11aa8f771dThe Seven Ups
- Fran Seven/music/images/artists/96x96/714c5367-699d-4d64-b0ce-092c3f65bc33.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/714c5367-699d-4d64-b0ce-092c3f65bc33http://musicbrainz.org/artist/714c5367-699d-4d64-b0ce-092c3f65bc33Fran Seven
- Joe Seven/music/images/artists/96x96/b912823e-63b2-47d4-81fb-9f10fcb0c7a1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b912823e-63b2-47d4-81fb-9f10fcb0c7a1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b912823e-63b2-47d4-81fb-9f10fcb0c7a1Joe Seven
- Johnny Seven/music/images/artists/96x96/018bcff6-cf3a-48aa-aa7d-00ce7eec53cf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/018bcff6-cf3a-48aa-aa7d-00ce7eec53cfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/018bcff6-cf3a-48aa-aa7d-00ce7eec53cfJohnny Seven
- Mark Seven/music/images/artists/96x96/8a8593e6-6431-4c9d-9b6a-b0cea43280a0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8a8593e6-6431-4c9d-9b6a-b0cea43280a0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a8593e6-6431-4c9d-9b6a-b0cea43280a0Mark Seven
- Sevendeaths/music/images/artists/96x96/24312c0a-4c8f-4837-83b1-f21d9a11aa68.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/24312c0a-4c8f-4837-83b1-f21d9a11aa68http://musicbrainz.org/artist/24312c0a-4c8f-4837-83b1-f21d9a11aa68Sevendeaths
- Sevendust/music/images/artists/96x96/52b9e109-44a0-45eb-a197-226c4abab232.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/52b9e109-44a0-45eb-a197-226c4abab232http://musicbrainz.org/artist/52b9e109-44a0-45eb-a197-226c4abab232Sevendust
- Sevenn/music/images/artists/96x96/1a8a4436-b2af-4d01-99f7-6ea1752eddd6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1a8a4436-b2af-4d01-99f7-6ea1752eddd6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a8a4436-b2af-4d01-99f7-6ea1752eddd6Sevenn
- The Sevens/music/images/artists/96x96/4aa57930-4658-4d74-9a94-1b536492f4fa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4aa57930-4658-4d74-9a94-1b536492f4fahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4aa57930-4658-4d74-9a94-1b536492f4faThe Sevens (60s Swiss garage rock band)
- Seventeen/music/images/artists/96x96/56d1fa2f-3abb-4035-9ce2-b9d7bd662293.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56d1fa2f-3abb-4035-9ce2-b9d7bd662293http://musicbrainz.org/artist/56d1fa2f-3abb-4035-9ce2-b9d7bd662293Seventeen (Welsh power pop/punk band)
- Seventeen Evergreen/music/images/artists/96x96/820b9591-99f8-4224-8e85-c23735b3ad85.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/820b9591-99f8-4224-8e85-c23735b3ad85http://musicbrainz.org/artist/820b9591-99f8-4224-8e85-c23735b3ad85Seventeen Evergreen
- The Seventeenth Century/music/images/artists/96x96/dd5cbdea-3d91-4fc8-bd4d-94a13df03e52.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dd5cbdea-3d91-4fc8-bd4d-94a13df03e52http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd5cbdea-3d91-4fc8-bd4d-94a13df03e52The Seventeenth Century
- Seventh/music/images/artists/96x96/e9767e69-55f2-4862-af46-9453f859a570.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e9767e69-55f2-4862-af46-9453f859a570http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9767e69-55f2-4862-af46-9453f859a570Seventh (Australian nu-metal band)
- Seventh Avenue/music/images/artists/96x96/6d1e7fb4-ada3-4149-bfa2-2cd967b304e1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6d1e7fb4-ada3-4149-bfa2-2cd967b304e1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d1e7fb4-ada3-4149-bfa2-2cd967b304e1Seventh Avenue (British disco pop band)
- Seventh Day Adventist Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/7b500a38-f1a2-414b-a551-7650b3474af1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7b500a38-f1a2-414b-a551-7650b3474af1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b500a38-f1a2-414b-a551-7650b3474af1Seventh Day Adventist Choir (early gospel/roots)
- Seventh Heaven/music/images/artists/96x96/a03b5a8f-e211-4f40-a320-92b330c0996d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a03b5a8f-e211-4f40-a320-92b330c0996dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a03b5a8f-e211-4f40-a320-92b330c0996dSeventh Heaven
- Seventh Stitch/music/images/artists/96x96/76a3fa9e-2f92-4f7c-bb04-33f067fc633c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/76a3fa9e-2f92-4f7c-bb04-33f067fc633chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/76a3fa9e-2f92-4f7c-bb04-33f067fc633cSeventh Stitch
- Seventh Wave/music/images/artists/96x96/a42cf905-c76a-4ce7-abb3-9a7e9b1d3ee9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a42cf905-c76a-4ce7-abb3-9a7e9b1d3ee9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a42cf905-c76a-4ce7-abb3-9a7e9b1d3ee9Seventh Wave
- Seventh Wonder/music/images/artists/96x96/5821b01e-6738-4df5-bf98-92130fbb1a97.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5821b01e-6738-4df5-bf98-92130fbb1a97http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5821b01e-6738-4df5-bf98-92130fbb1a97Seventh Wonder
- The Seventh/music/images/artists/96x96/db467448-054d-414c-831d-24e9eae679a9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/db467448-054d-414c-831d-24e9eae679a9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/db467448-054d-414c-831d-24e9eae679a9The Seventh
- 7evenThirty/music/images/artists/96x96/0448eeaa-dd5a-4c34-8f44-f0e7dfc8d662.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0448eeaa-dd5a-4c34-8f44-f0e7dfc8d662http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0448eeaa-dd5a-4c34-8f44-f0e7dfc8d6627evenThirty
- The Seventy Sound Group/music/images/artists/96x96/2712445e-8563-4a6d-bef6-7e56c8e19229.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2712445e-8563-4a6d-bef6-7e56c8e19229http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2712445e-8563-4a6d-bef6-7e56c8e19229The Seventy Sound Group
- Seventy-7/music/images/artists/96x96/29bff0c4-9a78-4d39-bfff-6cf935641e0e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/29bff0c4-9a78-4d39-bfff-6cf935641e0ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/29bff0c4-9a78-4d39-bfff-6cf935641e0eSeventy-7
- Harry Sever/music/images/artists/96x96/b172c830-6baf-49ef-b7c4-c80d3691a153.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b172c830-6baf-49ef-b7c4-c80d3691a153http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b172c830-6baf-49ef-b7c4-c80d3691a153Harry Sever
- Jan Sever/music/images/artists/96x96/31ef7540-76b8-4f0d-b03c-574d8ee0c646.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31ef7540-76b8-4f0d-b03c-574d8ee0c646http://musicbrainz.org/artist/31ef7540-76b8-4f0d-b03c-574d8ee0c646Jan Sever (Slovenian pianist)
- Sam Sever/music/images/artists/96x96/50b64028-fea1-4a8a-afc6-728d61ddb433.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/50b64028-fea1-4a8a-afc6-728d61ddb433http://musicbrainz.org/artist/50b64028-fea1-4a8a-afc6-728d61ddb433Sam Sever