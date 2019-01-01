Secret Life /music/images/artists/96x96/225b7348-5736-4273-8cfc-d8e0da5b4dce.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/225b7348-5736-4273-8cfc-d8e0da5b4dce http://musicbrainz.org/artist/225b7348-5736-4273-8cfc-d8e0da5b4dce

Secret Life (British R&B/house and pop band active from 1991 to 1996)