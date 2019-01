Residents /music/images/artists/96x96/3ac533fa-5c48-4451-8405-9308820f2aab.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3ac533fa-5c48-4451-8405-9308820f2aab http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ac533fa-5c48-4451-8405-9308820f2aab

Residents (house artist, track "Don't Take Away My Summer")