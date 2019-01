Relo /music/images/artists/96x96/809114d9-cd67-4bfe-a9e5-c45d67476a51.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/809114d9-cd67-4bfe-a9e5-c45d67476a51 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/809114d9-cd67-4bfe-a9e5-c45d67476a51

Relo (Relo (Tshwarelo Nhlapo) is an 19-year-old British R&B singer/songwriter. Born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa.)