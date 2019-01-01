- Max Romeo/music/images/artists/96x96/d82e9822-521a-4e20-bb22-9e944374cd40.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d82e9822-521a-4e20-bb22-9e944374cd40http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d82e9822-521a-4e20-bb22-9e944374cd40Max Romeo
- Michael Romeo/music/images/artists/96x96/79ebc310-4049-4b36-aaaa-f7e2e8fcaf8d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/79ebc310-4049-4b36-aaaa-f7e2e8fcaf8dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/79ebc310-4049-4b36-aaaa-f7e2e8fcaf8dMichael Romeo
- Tony Romeo/music/images/artists/96x96/8d5fa399-15b3-4fb0-b92c-e4ba9de90d83.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8d5fa399-15b3-4fb0-b92c-e4ba9de90d83http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d5fa399-15b3-4fb0-b92c-e4ba9de90d83Tony Romeo
- Victor Romeo/music/images/artists/96x96/902c377e-e30e-4761-98bc-4c816a97177c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/902c377e-e30e-4761-98bc-4c816a97177chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/902c377e-e30e-4761-98bc-4c816a97177cVictor Romeo
- The Romeos/music/images/artists/96x96/923f398d-c739-4ab6-8502-fcc1db64c8dc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/923f398d-c739-4ab6-8502-fcc1db64c8dchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/923f398d-c739-4ab6-8502-fcc1db64c8dcThe Romeos
- Dan Romer/music/images/artists/96x96/8a1947c0-a18b-4d82-808c-c687323f6669.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8a1947c0-a18b-4d82-808c-c687323f6669http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a1947c0-a18b-4d82-808c-c687323f6669Dan Romer
- Tony Romera/music/images/artists/96x96/fa9dc2ea-f390-4f2e-a789-fac53d2171b5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fa9dc2ea-f390-4f2e-a789-fac53d2171b5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa9dc2ea-f390-4f2e-a789-fac53d2171b5Tony Romera (French DJ and producer)
- Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/31d583b3-6162-45bb-8da2-0d1390ecccfd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31d583b3-6162-45bb-8da2-0d1390ecccfdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/31d583b3-6162-45bb-8da2-0d1390ecccfdRomero
- Aldemaro Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/7d5d850b-7217-41ba-b8d9-5396d587deb8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7d5d850b-7217-41ba-b8d9-5396d587deb8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d5d850b-7217-41ba-b8d9-5396d587deb8Aldemaro Romero
- Amaia Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/fd352180-b8c4-4ca3-a8e8-af21d2648372.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fd352180-b8c4-4ca3-a8e8-af21d2648372http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd352180-b8c4-4ca3-a8e8-af21d2648372Amaia Romero (Spanish singer and pianist)
- Ángel Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/8f867e44-d3fb-4ae1-9177-5b186a64afce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8f867e44-d3fb-4ae1-9177-5b186a64afcehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f867e44-d3fb-4ae1-9177-5b186a64afceÁngel Romero (guitarist/conductor)
- Anton Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/4907173f-b780-4ad4-a6fc-c5fd3e4dbf96.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4907173f-b780-4ad4-a6fc-c5fd3e4dbf96http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4907173f-b780-4ad4-a6fc-c5fd3e4dbf96Anton Romero
- Bieito Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/91d93ac5-4726-431d-afad-44f34c7d32d5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/91d93ac5-4726-431d-afad-44f34c7d32d5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/91d93ac5-4726-431d-afad-44f34c7d32d5Bieito Romero
- Celedonio Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/801f98e9-c10f-4a59-91c0-15e8bf75549f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/801f98e9-c10f-4a59-91c0-15e8bf75549fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/801f98e9-c10f-4a59-91c0-15e8bf75549fCeledonio Romero
- Celin Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/d1bfed55-964e-41e9-a3e6-33328441c6bb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d1bfed55-964e-41e9-a3e6-33328441c6bbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1bfed55-964e-41e9-a3e6-33328441c6bbCelin Romero
- Chan Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/dbc87bee-65fe-468c-952d-4ddd0f8338b3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dbc87bee-65fe-468c-952d-4ddd0f8338b3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbc87bee-65fe-468c-952d-4ddd0f8338b3Chan Romero
- Daniel Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/ef101dd7-1c02-472b-89dc-1fe5ec8d545b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ef101dd7-1c02-472b-89dc-1fe5ec8d545bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef101dd7-1c02-472b-89dc-1fe5ec8d545bDaniel Romero
- Gabriel Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/2e0ebe73-a1a9-4039-bc88-cafd3f37fb80.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2e0ebe73-a1a9-4039-bc88-cafd3f37fb80http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e0ebe73-a1a9-4039-bc88-cafd3f37fb80Gabriel Romero (singer-songwriter of Tropical music)
- Harry “Choo Choo” Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/731b7296-20ed-4a55-a548-55e123ffcf4c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/731b7296-20ed-4a55-a548-55e123ffcf4chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/731b7296-20ed-4a55-a548-55e123ffcf4cHarry “Choo Choo” Romero
- Hector Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/cf2a459b-b1c3-4dbc-a4d2-a45114c0c106.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cf2a459b-b1c3-4dbc-a4d2-a45114c0c106http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf2a459b-b1c3-4dbc-a4d2-a45114c0c106Hector Romero
- Juan Carlos Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/ee4485d5-7807-46c2-b59a-b21d9d09e3f0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ee4485d5-7807-46c2-b59a-b21d9d09e3f0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee4485d5-7807-46c2-b59a-b21d9d09e3f0Juan Carlos Romero (Flamenco guitarist)
- Mateo Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/1aa1f347-bce9-489f-8fad-86f45282f53d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1aa1f347-bce9-489f-8fad-86f45282f53dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1aa1f347-bce9-489f-8fad-86f45282f53dMateo Romero
- Nicky Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/9d5370f0-b4cf-46c2-86f8-b2c342b296e8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9d5370f0-b4cf-46c2-86f8-b2c342b296e8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d5370f0-b4cf-46c2-86f8-b2c342b296e8Nicky Romero
- Pepe Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/b3620030-fdea-4cf4-b9b0-cb5121451e53.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b3620030-fdea-4cf4-b9b0-cb5121451e53http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3620030-fdea-4cf4-b9b0-cb5121451e53Pepe Romero
- Rishi Romero/music/images/artists/96x96/95375414-629a-4824-a10b-bfe5ba6d8f29.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/95375414-629a-4824-a10b-bfe5ba6d8f29http://musicbrainz.org/artist/95375414-629a-4824-a10b-bfe5ba6d8f29Rishi Romero
- Los Romeros/music/images/artists/96x96/fd2c805c-1a14-472d-a72b-b740add7a9ed.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fd2c805c-1a14-472d-a72b-b740add7a9edhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd2c805c-1a14-472d-a72b-b740add7a9edLos Romeros (quartet of Spanish guitarists)
- ROMES/music/images/artists/96x96/41c21728-09aa-45dd-8597-d8aa07c2b73a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/41c21728-09aa-45dd-8597-d8aa07c2b73ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/41c21728-09aa-45dd-8597-d8aa07c2b73aROMES (The Band)
- Romina Arena/music/images/artists/96x96/9acf1046-b051-4f96-ace2-659aa9732d61.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9acf1046-b051-4f96-ace2-659aa9732d61http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9acf1046-b051-4f96-ace2-659aa9732d61Romina Arena
- Romiosini/music/images/artists/96x96/b1067939-8abd-4123-9568-4fecbebf00e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b1067939-8abd-4123-9568-4fecbebf00e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1067939-8abd-4123-9568-4fecbebf00e7Romiosini
- Fausto Romitelli/music/images/artists/96x96/a86efe7d-b4d7-41b5-bf27-14ac5e84ba93.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a86efe7d-b4d7-41b5-bf27-14ac5e84ba93http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a86efe7d-b4d7-41b5-bf27-14ac5e84ba93Fausto Romitelli (Italian composer)