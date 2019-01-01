- Marc Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/aa863730-c01a-4299-ba28-0258514a50f9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aa863730-c01a-4299-ba28-0258514a50f9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa863730-c01a-4299-ba28-0258514a50f9Marc Rogers
- Nathan Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/487b226d-d33b-48fe-838e-7c9b6f1183f1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/487b226d-d33b-48fe-838e-7c9b6f1183f1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/487b226d-d33b-48fe-838e-7c9b6f1183f1Nathan Rogers
- Nigel Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/ef38a901-30d4-47de-a153-de98833f93f2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ef38a901-30d4-47de-a153-de98833f93f2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef38a901-30d4-47de-a153-de98833f93f2Nigel Rogers
- Paul Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/14c47719-fc45-4d9f-a88c-59d24f34f7fa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/14c47719-fc45-4d9f-a88c-59d24f34f7fahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/14c47719-fc45-4d9f-a88c-59d24f34f7faPaul Rogers (British jazz bassist)
- Paul Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/8d2055b1-2df8-41db-95d7-2ee3865cd38a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8d2055b1-2df8-41db-95d7-2ee3865cd38ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d2055b1-2df8-41db-95d7-2ee3865cd38aPaul Rogers (member of Absurd and Sleepfreaks)
- Richard Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/514f5033-e346-4713-87a1-42d85d785fbd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/514f5033-e346-4713-87a1-42d85d785fbdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/514f5033-e346-4713-87a1-42d85d785fbdRichard Rogers (Singer, Songwriter, Producer and lover of Peace. Love. Hold on to Peace)
- Robin Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/5c27fe76-2fca-423d-9a69-fb53e829fd2e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5c27fe76-2fca-423d-9a69-fb53e829fd2ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c27fe76-2fca-423d-9a69-fb53e829fd2eRobin Rogers
- Ron Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/81e7f4cf-fd58-431b-a36d-f4a5f05f47d7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/81e7f4cf-fd58-431b-a36d-f4a5f05f47d7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/81e7f4cf-fd58-431b-a36d-f4a5f05f47d7Ron Rogers (Born Ronald Bruce Rogers, South Bronx NYC)
- Roy Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/466d6ede-e12f-453e-ba84-3b850522f999.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/466d6ede-e12f-453e-ba84-3b850522f999http://musicbrainz.org/artist/466d6ede-e12f-453e-ba84-3b850522f999Roy Rogers (US blues guitarist & producer)
- Roy Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/5a2e5b57-b8d6-46d3-9b9b-1c7c575102ba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5a2e5b57-b8d6-46d3-9b9b-1c7c575102bahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a2e5b57-b8d6-46d3-9b9b-1c7c575102baRoy Rogers ("King of the Cowboys")
- Roy Rogers & Norton Buffalo/music/images/artists/96x96/3ce00718-6e23-4962-90f5-c0fc7396913c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3ce00718-6e23-4962-90f5-c0fc7396913chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ce00718-6e23-4962-90f5-c0fc7396913cRoy Rogers & Norton Buffalo
- Sam Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/be5a6811-e5fe-413a-bbda-f77d9204c6ac.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/be5a6811-e5fe-413a-bbda-f77d9204c6achttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/be5a6811-e5fe-413a-bbda-f77d9204c6acSam Rogers
- Sandy Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/321cf674-7d6b-403b-bc01-cfcb3bef95c8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/321cf674-7d6b-403b-bc01-cfcb3bef95c8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/321cf674-7d6b-403b-bc01-cfcb3bef95c8Sandy Rogers
- Shorty Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/032d3abc-f0ea-4eaa-885b-7b2d9b6d2d8e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/032d3abc-f0ea-4eaa-885b-7b2d9b6d2d8ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/032d3abc-f0ea-4eaa-885b-7b2d9b6d2d8eShorty Rogers
- Shorty Rogers & His Giants/music/images/artists/96x96/3414cbcb-f009-4210-a0ac-1193a79da495.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3414cbcb-f009-4210-a0ac-1193a79da495http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3414cbcb-f009-4210-a0ac-1193a79da495Shorty Rogers & His Giants
- Shorty Rogers & His Giants/music/images/artists/96x96/8172c0ba-09f0-4f06-b4b0-ac76ec9df0d8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8172c0ba-09f0-4f06-b4b0-ac76ec9df0d8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8172c0ba-09f0-4f06-b4b0-ac76ec9df0d8Shorty Rogers & His Giants
- Shorty Rogers and His Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/7a31edc1-7452-4d88-8021-4b60c23122b7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7a31edc1-7452-4d88-8021-4b60c23122b7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a31edc1-7452-4d88-8021-4b60c23122b7Shorty Rogers and His Orchestra
- Stan Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/02f1b412-40be-49fa-85aa-677aa1cba7f0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/02f1b412-40be-49fa-85aa-677aa1cba7f0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/02f1b412-40be-49fa-85aa-677aa1cba7f0Stan Rogers
- Tammy Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/b7d94cd4-c74e-424a-bee5-84ec350611f3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b7d94cd4-c74e-424a-bee5-84ec350611f3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7d94cd4-c74e-424a-bee5-84ec350611f3Tammy Rogers
- Ted Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/66b9400e-a440-44dd-be04-c42c37739e80.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/66b9400e-a440-44dd-be04-c42c37739e80http://musicbrainz.org/artist/66b9400e-a440-44dd-be04-c42c37739e80Ted Rogers
- Tim Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/cec2661f-ef80-4369-a76d-329f509f76b3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cec2661f-ef80-4369-a76d-329f509f76b3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cec2661f-ef80-4369-a76d-329f509f76b3Tim Rogers
- Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr./music/images/artists/96x96/2a9f2c07-618d-41a3-837c-a1073657fe3e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2a9f2c07-618d-41a3-837c-a1073657fe3ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a9f2c07-618d-41a3-837c-a1073657fe3eTommy Giles Rogers, Jr. (Between the Buried and Me)
- Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr./music/images/artists/96x96/f0ce5760-5a6e-41b3-bbbe-0fbe1e46de64.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f0ce5760-5a6e-41b3-bbbe-0fbe1e46de64http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0ce5760-5a6e-41b3-bbbe-0fbe1e46de64Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr. (Between the Buried and Me)
- Walter B. Rogers/music/images/artists/96x96/3c423820-1f42-4587-94fa-821a98419fcf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3c423820-1f42-4587-94fa-821a98419fcfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c423820-1f42-4587-94fa-821a98419fcfWalter B. Rogers
- Rogerseventytwo/music/images/artists/96x96/cbd041cd-b32a-4f32-8ccb-2590f58bb994.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cbd041cd-b32a-4f32-8ccb-2590f58bb994http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbd041cd-b32a-4f32-8ccb-2590f58bb994Rogerseventytwo
- Tom Rogerson/music/images/artists/96x96/dec9f3fa-2c40-4b72-af6f-cfb6091c59c7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dec9f3fa-2c40-4b72-af6f-cfb6091c59c7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dec9f3fa-2c40-4b72-af6f-cfb6091c59c7Tom Rogerson
- Jean Roger‐Ducasse/music/images/artists/96x96/1eba38b8-7056-47ae-9c07-d9e7b85142ee.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1eba38b8-7056-47ae-9c07-d9e7b85142eehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1eba38b8-7056-47ae-9c07-d9e7b85142eeJean Roger‐Ducasse
- Lionel Rogg/music/images/artists/96x96/90e17964-b04a-4c37-b952-3c9dfc16c430.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/90e17964-b04a-4c37-b952-3c9dfc16c430http://musicbrainz.org/artist/90e17964-b04a-4c37-b952-3c9dfc16c430Lionel Rogg
- Dominique Roggen/music/images/artists/96x96/33abc0d7-70df-454f-98de-e8a502f19ba7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/33abc0d7-70df-454f-98de-e8a502f19ba7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/33abc0d7-70df-454f-98de-e8a502f19ba7Dominique Roggen
- S. E. Rogie/music/images/artists/96x96/b4b747f3-6248-4ac0-92f2-3ee0b37e1ab3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b4b747f3-6248-4ac0-92f2-3ee0b37e1ab3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4b747f3-6248-4ac0-92f2-3ee0b37e1ab3S. E. Rogie