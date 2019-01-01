Richard Rogers /music/images/artists/96x96/514f5033-e346-4713-87a1-42d85d785fbd.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/514f5033-e346-4713-87a1-42d85d785fbd http://musicbrainz.org/artist/514f5033-e346-4713-87a1-42d85d785fbd

Richard Rogers (Singer, Songwriter, Producer and lover of Peace. Love. Hold on to Peace)