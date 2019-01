Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra /music/images/artists/96x96/48f3910e-9c1a-41f6-906e-7a0b920beacb.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/48f3910e-9c1a-41f6-906e-7a0b920beacb http://musicbrainz.org/artist/48f3910e-9c1a-41f6-906e-7a0b920beacb

Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra (was merged with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in 2001 to form The Queensland Orchestra)