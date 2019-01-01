- Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/3987a89d-a408-47c4-8a1a-2924d9b2276e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3987a89d-a408-47c4-8a1a-2924d9b2276ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3987a89d-a408-47c4-8a1a-2924d9b2276ePeterson
- Peterson Brothers Band/music/images/artists/96x96/a6d09b2b-8bdf-4575-b00e-44e4d95ea209.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a6d09b2b-8bdf-4575-b00e-44e4d95ea209http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6d09b2b-8bdf-4575-b00e-44e4d95ea209Peterson Brothers Band
- Amy Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/baa9c148-f1ab-4d28-a184-29f49cd95c56.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/baa9c148-f1ab-4d28-a184-29f49cd95c56http://musicbrainz.org/artist/baa9c148-f1ab-4d28-a184-29f49cd95c56Amy Peterson
- Bird Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/a7200e6a-56a4-4d6d-ab24-1a751120f23f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a7200e6a-56a4-4d6d-ab24-1a751120f23fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7200e6a-56a4-4d6d-ab24-1a751120f23fBird Peterson
- Bobby Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/00606955-ba6e-470f-b090-6512f674b35b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/00606955-ba6e-470f-b090-6512f674b35bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/00606955-ba6e-470f-b090-6512f674b35bBobby Peterson
- Daniel Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/4df7c6fb-4d29-43af-aa20-3428b897900a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4df7c6fb-4d29-43af-aa20-3428b897900ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4df7c6fb-4d29-43af-aa20-3428b897900aDaniel Peterson
- Gilles Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/4c4e3121-4d12-4f7a-a77c-5becd849fb3c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4c4e3121-4d12-4f7a-a77c-5becd849fb3chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c4e3121-4d12-4f7a-a77c-5becd849fb3cGilles Peterson
- Kris Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/29a4a5fe-cfab-4bb4-bf63-788b12ac1b1a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/29a4a5fe-cfab-4bb4-bf63-788b12ac1b1ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/29a4a5fe-cfab-4bb4-bf63-788b12ac1b1aKris Peterson
- Lucky Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/f4de1bcd-46eb-4635-9d64-f4123ebbf473.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f4de1bcd-46eb-4635-9d64-f4123ebbf473http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4de1bcd-46eb-4635-9d64-f4123ebbf473Lucky Peterson
- Michael Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/dc3c48b1-017e-42c6-a392-45d6a32b5acf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dc3c48b1-017e-42c6-a392-45d6a32b5acfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc3c48b1-017e-42c6-a392-45d6a32b5acfMichael Peterson
- Oscar Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/ed801bdd-f057-41c0-94fb-76cb5676cd59.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed801bdd-f057-41c0-94fb-76cb5676cd59http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed801bdd-f057-41c0-94fb-76cb5676cd59Oscar Peterson
- The Oscar Peterson Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/e6265612-b7c2-4ac9-8731-754d7a0f776b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e6265612-b7c2-4ac9-8731-754d7a0f776bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6265612-b7c2-4ac9-8731-754d7a0f776bThe Oscar Peterson Trio (all others)
- The Oscar Peterson Big 4/music/images/artists/96x96/4b3437c3-8149-4085-a909-3e1fbab7d2a3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4b3437c3-8149-4085-a909-3e1fbab7d2a3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b3437c3-8149-4085-a909-3e1fbab7d2a3The Oscar Peterson Big 4 (a.k.a. "Oscar Peterson Quartet" - Peterson, Pass, NHØP, Drew)
- The Oscar Peterson Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/b083ec9b-27e0-4fda-801d-cb40861a0578.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b083ec9b-27e0-4fda-801d-cb40861a0578http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b083ec9b-27e0-4fda-801d-cb40861a0578The Oscar Peterson Trio (the "classic" trio with Brown and Ellis/Thigpen)
- Pete Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/5ab82ed5-f081-45fe-a059-685c76829e50.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5ab82ed5-f081-45fe-a059-685c76829e50http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ab82ed5-f081-45fe-a059-685c76829e50Pete Peterson (jazz bassist)
- Phil Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/c04f4163-e513-4c6e-9107-90c48174b907.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c04f4163-e513-4c6e-9107-90c48174b907http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c04f4163-e513-4c6e-9107-90c48174b907Phil Peterson (strings)
- Phillip Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/3752feb6-3417-4f80-92d9-be7639a89d25.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3752feb6-3417-4f80-92d9-be7639a89d25http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3752feb6-3417-4f80-92d9-be7639a89d25Phillip Peterson
- Ray Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/726dc076-e114-4bac-811e-54d6b467ff82.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/726dc076-e114-4bac-811e-54d6b467ff82http://musicbrainz.org/artist/726dc076-e114-4bac-811e-54d6b467ff82Ray Peterson (US pop singer)
- Ricky Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/862d8742-13e7-4b05-a3fe-d0fdf6ce0464.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/862d8742-13e7-4b05-a3fe-d0fdf6ce0464http://musicbrainz.org/artist/862d8742-13e7-4b05-a3fe-d0fdf6ce0464Ricky Peterson
- Tamara Peterson/music/images/artists/96x96/1c07211b-7422-43de-a960-3fca1ab469d8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1c07211b-7422-43de-a960-3fca1ab469d8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c07211b-7422-43de-a960-3fca1ab469d8Tamara Peterson
- Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger/music/images/artists/96x96/3217c136-2126-4cd8-9c85-25a6366ace1a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3217c136-2126-4cd8-9c85-25a6366ace1ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3217c136-2126-4cd8-9c85-25a6366ace1aWilhelm Peterson‐Berger (Swedish composer and music critic)
- Joseph Petesson/music/images/artists/96x96/ec6f8ce1-8cbf-4452-ac51-544d9b149541.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ec6f8ce1-8cbf-4452-ac51-544d9b149541http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec6f8ce1-8cbf-4452-ac51-544d9b149541Joseph Petesson
- The Peth/music/images/artists/96x96/a3735ba2-5cb7-435f-be57-67b4b737b9e3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a3735ba2-5cb7-435f-be57-67b4b737b9e3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3735ba2-5cb7-435f-be57-67b4b737b9e3The Peth (Welsh group)
- Stan Pethel/music/images/artists/96x96/e596cd1c-08ad-497c-9753-5ee99c01b5cb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e596cd1c-08ad-497c-9753-5ee99c01b5cbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e596cd1c-08ad-497c-9753-5ee99c01b5cbStan Pethel
- Henry E. Pether/music/images/artists/96x96/1da3a099-9c56-4888-860d-6e48c476d08c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1da3a099-9c56-4888-860d-6e48c476d08chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1da3a099-9c56-4888-860d-6e48c476d08cHenry E. Pether
- Edward Petherbridge/music/images/artists/96x96/9212c05b-eba1-4ef3-bb6f-da5f85cbe9ff.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9212c05b-eba1-4ef3-bb6f-da5f85cbe9ffhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9212c05b-eba1-4ef3-bb6f-da5f85cbe9ffEdward Petherbridge
- Irra Petina/music/images/artists/96x96/0b20f7e3-32b3-4512-bbce-d38d0df6cfbf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0b20f7e3-32b3-4512-bbce-d38d0df6cfbfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b20f7e3-32b3-4512-bbce-d38d0df6cfbfIrra Petina (Met contralto)
- Petit/music/images/artists/96x96/3b9b26dd-9c94-467f-8390-c593c6856d0d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3b9b26dd-9c94-467f-8390-c593c6856d0dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b9b26dd-9c94-467f-8390-c593c6856d0dPetit (Joan Castells)
- Petit Biscuit/music/images/artists/96x96/30ae6581-15ec-407b-b192-5f7b7ea214b2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/30ae6581-15ec-407b-b192-5f7b7ea214b2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/30ae6581-15ec-407b-b192-5f7b7ea214b2Petit Biscuit
- Petit Fantôme/music/images/artists/96x96/b593cb84-b4c6-40ab-b723-e95a50c93027.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b593cb84-b4c6-40ab-b723-e95a50c93027http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b593cb84-b4c6-40ab-b723-e95a50c93027Petit Fantôme