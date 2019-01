Pearl City /music/images/artists/96x96/b1d22c68-fbb8-41fa-86de-d3a225779665.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b1d22c68-fbb8-41fa-86de-d3a225779665 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1d22c68-fbb8-41fa-86de-d3a225779665

Pearl City (Pearl City are Greta Carroll and Nick Delap. based in Manchester, UK.)