Passenger /music/images/artists/96x96/186e216a-2f8a-41a1-935f-8e30c018a8fe.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/186e216a-2f8a-41a1-935f-8e30c018a8fe http://musicbrainz.org/artist/186e216a-2f8a-41a1-935f-8e30c018a8fe

Passenger (British singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, formerly of the band Passenger)