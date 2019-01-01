- Promnite/music/images/artists/96x96/6548a8c2-8032-4c21-ad22-f450dae7b487.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6548a8c2-8032-4c21-ad22-f450dae7b487http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6548a8c2-8032-4c21-ad22-f450dae7b487Promnite
- Promo/music/images/artists/96x96/c2f1c49a-1469-4d42-b0d5-f61bba9415ca.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c2f1c49a-1469-4d42-b0d5-f61bba9415cahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2f1c49a-1469-4d42-b0d5-f61bba9415caPromo (Dutch DJ, real name: Sebastian Hoff)
- Promoe/music/images/artists/96x96/6ec73176-6ea6-49d3-87e8-35b5fe6813f5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6ec73176-6ea6-49d3-87e8-35b5fe6813f5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ec73176-6ea6-49d3-87e8-35b5fe6813f5Promoe
- Prong/music/images/artists/96x96/366b86a0-74b2-4fcb-ba79-637258299dbb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/366b86a0-74b2-4fcb-ba79-637258299dbbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/366b86a0-74b2-4fcb-ba79-637258299dbbProng
- Pronk/music/images/artists/96x96/b699284a-bced-445c-a66e-37e88a4b9050.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b699284a-bced-445c-a66e-37e88a4b9050http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b699284a-bced-445c-a66e-37e88a4b9050Pronk
- Corrie Pronk/music/images/artists/96x96/3f0782a1-9f76-4a06-a0ec-940da695e9fa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3f0782a1-9f76-4a06-a0ec-940da695e9fahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f0782a1-9f76-4a06-a0ec-940da695e9faCorrie Pronk
- pronoun/music/images/artists/96x96/e8f1e8f0-b751-4024-a0c5-27f27c97bf2c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e8f1e8f0-b751-4024-a0c5-27f27c97bf2chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8f1e8f0-b751-4024-a0c5-27f27c97bf2cpronoun
- Bruno Pronsato/music/images/artists/96x96/65269602-7b6b-4f63-b249-11897f8ba4d0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/65269602-7b6b-4f63-b249-11897f8ba4d0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/65269602-7b6b-4f63-b249-11897f8ba4d0Bruno Pronsato (Steven Ford)
- Rebecca Pronsky/music/images/artists/96x96/e3ac5cd8-3d62-4e98-83bb-aee1f28f381b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e3ac5cd8-3d62-4e98-83bb-aee1f28f381bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3ac5cd8-3d62-4e98-83bb-aee1f28f381bRebecca Pronsky
- Harco Pront/music/images/artists/96x96/8404f62d-df23-439f-a9bb-472c300d19aa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8404f62d-df23-439f-a9bb-472c300d19aahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8404f62d-df23-439f-a9bb-472c300d19aaHarco Pront
- Pronto/music/images/artists/96x96/9f681d8a-5c07-449b-8bd4-e1530b69a85e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9f681d8a-5c07-449b-8bd4-e1530b69a85ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f681d8a-5c07-449b-8bd4-e1530b69a85ePronto
- Pronto Mama/music/images/artists/96x96/76913971-5a15-4cd0-8305-8f05672320f9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/76913971-5a15-4cd0-8305-8f05672320f9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/76913971-5a15-4cd0-8305-8f05672320f9Pronto Mama
- Proof/music/images/artists/96x96/04c1de39-1ac5-46f9-a395-e0fb556c23d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/04c1de39-1ac5-46f9-a395-e0fb556c23d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/04c1de39-1ac5-46f9-a395-e0fb556c23d9Proof (US rapper, member of D12)
- Propa Fade/music/images/artists/96x96/5b53f223-94e1-4252-89e9-730cc5e2a1a9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5b53f223-94e1-4252-89e9-730cc5e2a1a9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b53f223-94e1-4252-89e9-730cc5e2a1a9Propa Fade (Reggae / Dancehall artist)
- Propa Tingz/music/images/artists/96x96/a6b3416f-717f-4834-8517-e8638e4d64d2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a6b3416f-717f-4834-8517-e8638e4d64d2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6b3416f-717f-4834-8517-e8638e4d64d2Propa Tingz
- Propaganda/music/images/artists/96x96/9ad7e479-e9e1-4b4e-9431-da0343739d6c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9ad7e479-e9e1-4b4e-9431-da0343739d6chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ad7e479-e9e1-4b4e-9431-da0343739d6cPropaganda (German synth pop)
- Propagandhi/music/images/artists/96x96/cc546218-cc08-4ae9-9592-ac1596c1470d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cc546218-cc08-4ae9-9592-ac1596c1470dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc546218-cc08-4ae9-9592-ac1596c1470dPropagandhi
- Propain/music/images/artists/96x96/30719e62-6958-44ac-b2d0-7b2c21fd581c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/30719e62-6958-44ac-b2d0-7b2c21fd581chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/30719e62-6958-44ac-b2d0-7b2c21fd581cPropain (US rapper)
- Propane/music/images/artists/96x96/7a6dcbf2-4963-4cc7-9016-d29e06afcb70.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7a6dcbf2-4963-4cc7-9016-d29e06afcb70http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a6dcbf2-4963-4cc7-9016-d29e06afcb70Propane (Australian band on Toupee Records)
- Propane/music/images/artists/96x96/7c112d85-a6f5-445a-9dae-f40cae9bafa2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7c112d85-a6f5-445a-9dae-f40cae9bafa2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c112d85-a6f5-445a-9dae-f40cae9bafa2Propane (UK grime/rap artist)
- The Propeller People/music/images/artists/96x96/e6495c48-5322-42f8-9ade-d3913bc935c8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e6495c48-5322-42f8-9ade-d3913bc935c8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6495c48-5322-42f8-9ade-d3913bc935c8The Propeller People
- Propellerheads/music/images/artists/96x96/cbaafb20-eb74-421a-85f1-2bb6341aad23.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cbaafb20-eb74-421a-85f1-2bb6341aad23http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbaafb20-eb74-421a-85f1-2bb6341aad23Propellerheads
- Propellers/music/images/artists/96x96/617597e1-fc32-44ff-bc5f-349b29cc0e2a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/617597e1-fc32-44ff-bc5f-349b29cc0e2ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/617597e1-fc32-44ff-bc5f-349b29cc0e2aPropellers (Kent indie band, UK)
- Propellers/music/images/artists/96x96/f07cbe5a-50b3-4b64-8208-8cd1d4ac8bad.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f07cbe5a-50b3-4b64-8208-8cd1d4ac8badhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f07cbe5a-50b3-4b64-8208-8cd1d4ac8badPropellers
- Proper Micro NV/music/images/artists/96x96/bf33057b-0de5-426c-92d2-9c21c30424eb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bf33057b-0de5-426c-92d2-9c21c30424ebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf33057b-0de5-426c-92d2-9c21c30424ebProper Micro NV (Electronic Musician)
- The Proper Ornaments/music/images/artists/96x96/58b48ed8-dae0-44ab-b5db-c08aba55f5d6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/58b48ed8-dae0-44ab-b5db-c08aba55f5d6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/58b48ed8-dae0-44ab-b5db-c08aba55f5d6The Proper Ornaments
- Proper Villains/music/images/artists/96x96/c72afe0f-1643-4186-902c-7601c0cc11ad.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c72afe0f-1643-4186-902c-7601c0cc11adhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c72afe0f-1643-4186-902c-7601c0cc11adProper Villains
- San Proper/music/images/artists/96x96/5c22d0b0-a238-4eb4-b742-762194f8f8a1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5c22d0b0-a238-4eb4-b742-762194f8f8a1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c22d0b0-a238-4eb4-b742-762194f8f8a1San Proper
- Prophecy of Doom/music/images/artists/96x96/2ad888f9-14cc-4d76-a798-7afa75dc7f4a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2ad888f9-14cc-4d76-a798-7afa75dc7f4ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ad888f9-14cc-4d76-a798-7afa75dc7f4aProphecy of Doom
- Prophet/music/images/artists/96x96/0b66f907-47ff-4f6d-9b6e-eaf563472d13.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0b66f907-47ff-4f6d-9b6e-eaf563472d13http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b66f907-47ff-4f6d-9b6e-eaf563472d13Prophet (80s funk/disco)