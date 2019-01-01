John Power /music/images/artists/96x96/b3728729-c8df-49f9-be36-731b8c6d54b8.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b3728729-c8df-49f9-be36-731b8c6d54b8 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3728729-c8df-49f9-be36-731b8c6d54b8

John Power (of The La’s and Cast)