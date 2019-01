Portico Quartet /music/images/artists/96x96/0e6e5a3e-b5cb-45ff-97f4-c23c88efc563.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0e6e5a3e-b5cb-45ff-97f4-c23c88efc563 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e6e5a3e-b5cb-45ff-97f4-c23c88efc563

Portico Quartet (known as Portico during 2015–16)