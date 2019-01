The Poets /music/images/artists/96x96/282d3191-af5f-4ab7-956f-cd8ef8b27d0e.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/282d3191-af5f-4ab7-956f-cd8ef8b27d0e http://musicbrainz.org/artist/282d3191-af5f-4ab7-956f-cd8ef8b27d0e

The Poets (Danish band of the late 1980s and early 1990s, evolving around the nucleus of multi-instrumentalist/singer/composer Troels Bech and singer/lyricist Lars K. Andersen.)