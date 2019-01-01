- Placebo/music/images/artists/96x96/81b9963b-7ff7-47f7-9afb-fe454d8db43c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/81b9963b-7ff7-47f7-9afb-fe454d8db43chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/81b9963b-7ff7-47f7-9afb-fe454d8db43cPlacebo (70s Belgian jazz/funk band led by Marc Moulin)
- Placebo/music/images/artists/96x96/847e8284-8582-4b0e-9c26-b042a4f49e57.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/847e8284-8582-4b0e-9c26-b042a4f49e57http://musicbrainz.org/artist/847e8284-8582-4b0e-9c26-b042a4f49e57Placebo (UK alternative rock band)
- Placeholder/music/images/artists/96x96/ed00bb7a-400f-46c7-aa4e-f6610f3ba555.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed00bb7a-400f-46c7-aa4e-f6610f3ba555http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed00bb7a-400f-46c7-aa4e-f6610f3ba555Placeholder
- Adam Plachetka/music/images/artists/96x96/d9432182-f13d-4ff0-8da2-cee877da308f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d9432182-f13d-4ff0-8da2-cee877da308fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9432182-f13d-4ff0-8da2-cee877da308fAdam Plachetka (Bass-baritone singer)
- Placid/music/images/artists/96x96/07ea0abd-b17f-44f4-adf8-81afdb0f0c44.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/07ea0abd-b17f-44f4-adf8-81afdb0f0c44http://musicbrainz.org/artist/07ea0abd-b17f-44f4-adf8-81afdb0f0c44Placid (Industrial group)
- Placid K/music/images/artists/96x96/422e824a-3f66-4c88-90f2-2603f79bba33.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/422e824a-3f66-4c88-90f2-2603f79bba33http://musicbrainz.org/artist/422e824a-3f66-4c88-90f2-2603f79bba33Placid K
- The Plague Monkeys/music/images/artists/96x96/6a5f0eee-ffd8-4b04-abdc-576d58497979.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6a5f0eee-ffd8-4b04-abdc-576d58497979http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a5f0eee-ffd8-4b04-abdc-576d58497979The Plague Monkeys
- Plague Vendor/music/images/artists/96x96/0647615c-474d-411d-af43-b3089e39a3fc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0647615c-474d-411d-af43-b3089e39a3fchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0647615c-474d-411d-af43-b3089e39a3fcPlague Vendor
- The Plague/music/images/artists/96x96/d83379e8-77ae-4c13-8bfe-50faca704e7e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d83379e8-77ae-4c13-8bfe-50faca704e7ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d83379e8-77ae-4c13-8bfe-50faca704e7eThe Plague (60's US garage rock band from Albuquerque, NM)
- Patrick Plaice/music/images/artists/96x96/fb75752b-5a24-4943-ab59-d65118af15cc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fb75752b-5a24-4943-ab59-d65118af15cchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb75752b-5a24-4943-ab59-d65118af15ccPatrick Plaice
- Plaid/music/images/artists/96x96/7e54d133-2525-4bc0-ae94-65584145a386.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7e54d133-2525-4bc0-ae94-65584145a386http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e54d133-2525-4bc0-ae94-65584145a386Plaid (British electronic music duo)
- Plaids/music/images/artists/96x96/199f6c1c-a5c8-4879-84e9-7bac4358d3f1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/199f6c1c-a5c8-4879-84e9-7bac4358d3f1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/199f6c1c-a5c8-4879-84e9-7bac4358d3f1Plaids
- Plain Sight/music/images/artists/96x96/6641ad99-c114-4380-a1f5-645b141fdcd8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6641ad99-c114-4380-a1f5-645b141fdcd8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6641ad99-c114-4380-a1f5-645b141fdcd8Plain Sight
- Plain White T’s/music/images/artists/96x96/49576e42-fbbd-4d73-968d-93c8dcf7f065.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/49576e42-fbbd-4d73-968d-93c8dcf7f065http://musicbrainz.org/artist/49576e42-fbbd-4d73-968d-93c8dcf7f065Plain White T’s
- Honest John Plain/music/images/artists/96x96/73def397-c757-49e6-93bf-61f741e56a0d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/73def397-c757-49e6-93bf-61f741e56a0dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/73def397-c757-49e6-93bf-61f741e56a0dHonest John Plain
- Rozi Plain/music/images/artists/96x96/df5f0881-aa43-4bf3-8593-4cbb9893b455.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/df5f0881-aa43-4bf3-8593-4cbb9893b455http://musicbrainz.org/artist/df5f0881-aa43-4bf3-8593-4cbb9893b455Rozi Plain
- Plainchant/music/images/artists/96x96/9db94f14-4da2-4a39-bc8a-63b29140a876.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9db94f14-4da2-4a39-bc8a-63b29140a876http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9db94f14-4da2-4a39-bc8a-63b29140a876Plainchant (Plainsong / Gregorianischer Gesang / Gregorianischer Choral)
- Plainsong/music/images/artists/96x96/28043a28-73ac-4bf4-b051-79f28df9351e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/28043a28-73ac-4bf4-b051-79f28df9351ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/28043a28-73ac-4bf4-b051-79f28df9351ePlainsong (British country rock/folk rock band)
- Plaisir/music/images/artists/96x96/8f47bcf5-b19c-4766-80e4-0c0c32f2ef0b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8f47bcf5-b19c-4766-80e4-0c0c32f2ef0bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f47bcf5-b19c-4766-80e4-0c0c32f2ef0bPlaisir (Italian dance band)
- Plaisir de France/music/images/artists/96x96/7a387e52-de67-46d2-9da7-7fb356205500.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7a387e52-de67-46d2-9da7-7fb356205500http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a387e52-de67-46d2-9da7-7fb356205500Plaisir de France
- Plaistow/music/images/artists/96x96/158d1e42-da0b-4d30-93bc-aec984fae209.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/158d1e42-da0b-4d30-93bc-aec984fae209http://musicbrainz.org/artist/158d1e42-da0b-4d30-93bc-aec984fae209Plaistow
- Plaitum/music/images/artists/96x96/266ff4a6-83c5-4ad3-9bfd-0647f834446e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/266ff4a6-83c5-4ad3-9bfd-0647f834446ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/266ff4a6-83c5-4ad3-9bfd-0647f834446ePlaitum
- Peteris Plakidis/music/images/artists/96x96/79417fe4-e416-42e0-a58f-ff8e1d6b57d8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/79417fe4-e416-42e0-a58f-ff8e1d6b57d8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/79417fe4-e416-42e0-a58f-ff8e1d6b57d8Peteris Plakidis
- Plakka/music/images/artists/96x96/2d374846-3121-41c8-b940-aecf8406a6be.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2d374846-3121-41c8-b940-aecf8406a6behttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d374846-3121-41c8-b940-aecf8406a6bePlakka
- Plan 9/music/images/artists/96x96/424d0ac6-8d39-421b-9b5b-4de662f897f1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/424d0ac6-8d39-421b-9b5b-4de662f897f1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/424d0ac6-8d39-421b-9b5b-4de662f897f1Plan 9 (neo-psychedelic band)
- Plan A/music/images/artists/96x96/38eadff8-7716-49f3-a87e-edc04610441b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/38eadff8-7716-49f3-a87e-edc04610441bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/38eadff8-7716-49f3-a87e-edc04610441bPlan A
- Plan B/music/images/artists/96x96/731ae1b0-8ea2-4d7a-ac70-d4abdae1d3bb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/731ae1b0-8ea2-4d7a-ac70-d4abdae1d3bbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/731ae1b0-8ea2-4d7a-ac70-d4abdae1d3bbPlan B (German rapper)
- Plan B/music/images/artists/96x96/b5259712-3a01-4d11-b190-760c23339539.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b5259712-3a01-4d11-b190-760c23339539http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5259712-3a01-4d11-b190-760c23339539Plan B (US abstract hip hop producer James Leroy van Leuven)
- Plan B/music/images/artists/96x96/daf84e36-f78e-4c94-a032-6aed138c0d34.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/daf84e36-f78e-4c94-a032-6aed138c0d34http://musicbrainz.org/artist/daf84e36-f78e-4c94-a032-6aed138c0d34Plan B (UK rapper Ben Drew)
- Plan B/music/images/artists/96x96/e3e7a076-ee69-4f19-84db-d092f7e38e40.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e3e7a076-ee69-4f19-84db-d092f7e38e40http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3e7a076-ee69-4f19-84db-d092f7e38e40Plan B (Chencho & Maldy, Puerto Rican reggaeton duo)