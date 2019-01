Piroshka /music/images/artists/96x96/57588466-031a-44d4-94a3-4451ca0b7817.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/57588466-031a-44d4-94a3-4451ca0b7817 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/57588466-031a-44d4-94a3-4451ca0b7817

Piroshka (band led by Miki Berenyi (formerly of Lush))