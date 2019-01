Philharmonia Orchestra /music/images/artists/96x96/5610302e-bfd9-421c-80e2-03d790a0f5e5.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5610302e-bfd9-421c-80e2-03d790a0f5e5 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5610302e-bfd9-421c-80e2-03d790a0f5e5

Philharmonia Orchestra (London orchestra, known as New Philharmonia Orchestra from 1964-1976)