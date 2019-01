Our Quiet Friends /music/images/artists/96x96/2a0903a4-5af9-4e80-902a-abb79a927b9b.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2a0903a4-5af9-4e80-902a-abb79a927b9b http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a0903a4-5af9-4e80-902a-abb79a927b9b

Our Quiet Friends (A three piece from Norwich. Our sound is loud and focussed on hypnotic, driving rhythms, kaleidoscopic melodies and layered vocals.)