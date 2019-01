John Otway and The Big Band /music/images/artists/96x96/6accc028-6914-427d-9313-b192eca25220.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6accc028-6914-427d-9313-b192eca25220 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6accc028-6914-427d-9313-b192eca25220

John Otway and The Big Band (Otway with his 5 (sometimes 6) piece touring band)