- OTG/music/images/artists/96x96/84cede0b-bc73-455e-8fc6-c3cce4b4fee1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/84cede0b-bc73-455e-8fc6-c3cce4b4fee1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/84cede0b-bc73-455e-8fc6-c3cce4b4fee1OTG (UK hip-hop producer, aka Osiris the God)
- Otha/music/images/artists/96x96/24eb6029-a3e1-42bd-b691-f89f6c4fd170.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/24eb6029-a3e1-42bd-b691-f89f6c4fd170http://musicbrainz.org/artist/24eb6029-a3e1-42bd-b691-f89f6c4fd170Otha (Othalie Husøy)
- The Other Brothers/music/images/artists/96x96/bdb3024d-2083-42f7-9e53-b17c4e1a409f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bdb3024d-2083-42f7-9e53-b17c4e1a409fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdb3024d-2083-42f7-9e53-b17c4e1a409fThe Other Brothers (70s/80s soul/funk band)
- The Other Dramas/music/images/artists/96x96/87a8a562-a1f2-47f9-8ddf-b4c9f9da98e1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/87a8a562-a1f2-47f9-8ddf-b4c9f9da98e1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/87a8a562-a1f2-47f9-8ddf-b4c9f9da98e1The Other Dramas
- Other Echoes/music/images/artists/96x96/38a859e8-6efb-4f70-a3cf-1752c66917bd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/38a859e8-6efb-4f70-a3cf-1752c66917bdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/38a859e8-6efb-4f70-a3cf-1752c66917bdOther Echoes (DnB artist)
- The Other Guys/music/images/artists/96x96/0fbedcf1-61ac-4377-a551-e0cd48649863.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0fbedcf1-61ac-4377-a551-e0cd48649863http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fbedcf1-61ac-4377-a551-e0cd48649863The Other Guys (Scottish A Cappella Group)
- The Other Half/music/images/artists/96x96/0fea6e31-2e94-4b26-9225-486686d28205.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0fea6e31-2e94-4b26-9225-486686d28205http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fea6e31-2e94-4b26-9225-486686d28205The Other Half (’60s San Francisco psychedelic rock band)
- Other Lives/music/images/artists/96x96/69ce32a2-dbb1-42c2-98fc-2fbf896ef861.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/69ce32a2-dbb1-42c2-98fc-2fbf896ef861http://musicbrainz.org/artist/69ce32a2-dbb1-42c2-98fc-2fbf896ef861Other Lives
- Other People/music/images/artists/96x96/8f6111f6-6af9-4f40-a3fc-7a923b4cc16e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8f6111f6-6af9-4f40-a3fc-7a923b4cc16ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f6111f6-6af9-4f40-a3fc-7a923b4cc16eOther People (synth-pop)
- The Other People Place/music/images/artists/96x96/ce7cfb6e-2a6f-4d3d-8f13-0a5e73307025.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ce7cfb6e-2a6f-4d3d-8f13-0a5e73307025http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce7cfb6e-2a6f-4d3d-8f13-0a5e73307025The Other People Place (Detroit techno)
- The Other Side/music/images/artists/96x96/408c3857-b6e9-4c36-becc-36a79a04fd9d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/408c3857-b6e9-4c36-becc-36a79a04fd9dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/408c3857-b6e9-4c36-becc-36a79a04fd9dThe Other Side (Funk artist)
- The Other Tribe/music/images/artists/96x96/c75a3980-c292-4c5e-b7f8-49be31628270.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c75a3980-c292-4c5e-b7f8-49be31628270http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c75a3980-c292-4c5e-b7f8-49be31628270The Other Tribe
- The Other Two/music/images/artists/96x96/8a1fe33d-6029-462e-bcb7-08e0ebaba6dd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8a1fe33d-6029-462e-bcb7-08e0ebaba6ddhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a1fe33d-6029-462e-bcb7-08e0ebaba6ddThe Other Two
- Other Voices/music/images/artists/96x96/6329b979-9a2e-47aa-9bfd-bf0fe579ef9d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6329b979-9a2e-47aa-9bfd-bf0fe579ef9dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6329b979-9a2e-47aa-9bfd-bf0fe579ef9dOther Voices (Italian goth)
- The Other Window/music/images/artists/96x96/3d282a57-14de-49ea-a064-bb00dc410971.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3d282a57-14de-49ea-a064-bb00dc410971http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d282a57-14de-49ea-a064-bb00dc410971The Other Window (UK Space Rockers)
- Otherkin/music/images/artists/96x96/1d22a17d-439c-4fa8-80b2-1ddbc9496e70.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1d22a17d-439c-4fa8-80b2-1ddbc9496e70http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d22a17d-439c-4fa8-80b2-1ddbc9496e70Otherkin
- The Others/music/images/artists/96x96/00b51372-dc0d-44a8-b8ea-52f63918f9d2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/00b51372-dc0d-44a8-b8ea-52f63918f9d2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/00b51372-dc0d-44a8-b8ea-52f63918f9d2The Others (Dubstep artist)
- The Others/music/images/artists/96x96/11ab3a18-53f3-4cb5-8b7e-5f6a8c95ab17.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/11ab3a18-53f3-4cb5-8b7e-5f6a8c95ab17http://musicbrainz.org/artist/11ab3a18-53f3-4cb5-8b7e-5f6a8c95ab17The Others (60's US garage rock band from Kingston, RI)
- The Others/music/images/artists/96x96/9ae15d11-1ec5-4369-ae51-e0a81e5b5ac5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9ae15d11-1ec5-4369-ae51-e0a81e5b5ac5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ae15d11-1ec5-4369-ae51-e0a81e5b5ac5The Others (2000s UK rock band)
- The Others/music/images/artists/96x96/c3cc77bf-f9f6-408c-95f1-576cebe871bd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c3cc77bf-f9f6-408c-95f1-576cebe871bdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3cc77bf-f9f6-408c-95f1-576cebe871bdThe Others (US emo/indie rock)
- The Others/music/images/artists/96x96/f051b12c-43b0-42a1-83ae-9f8c7ca565ef.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f051b12c-43b0-42a1-83ae-9f8c7ca565efhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f051b12c-43b0-42a1-83ae-9f8c7ca565efThe Others (90s Italian mod/garage rock band)
- Caspar Othmayr/music/images/artists/96x96/1350513d-406c-4b23-a5d0-1e675fd5bcb2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1350513d-406c-4b23-a5d0-1e675fd5bcb2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1350513d-406c-4b23-a5d0-1e675fd5bcb2Caspar Othmayr
- Otieno Terry/music/images/artists/96x96/d20150e4-64d9-480b-acf4-9abcdf7c3b5e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d20150e4-64d9-480b-acf4-9abcdf7c3b5ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d20150e4-64d9-480b-acf4-9abcdf7c3b5eOtieno Terry
- Otik/music/images/artists/96x96/06e5d7b5-e780-4191-9c55-828592503a28.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/06e5d7b5-e780-4191-9c55-828592503a28http://musicbrainz.org/artist/06e5d7b5-e780-4191-9c55-828592503a28Otik
- Otis/music/images/artists/96x96/19009dee-7534-46d9-a664-bc0f21087084.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/19009dee-7534-46d9-a664-bc0f21087084http://musicbrainz.org/artist/19009dee-7534-46d9-a664-bc0f21087084Otis (French hip-hop/drum & bass)
- Otis/music/images/artists/96x96/31c06250-4f86-4adc-be04-d14acb9f4894.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31c06250-4f86-4adc-be04-d14acb9f4894http://musicbrainz.org/artist/31c06250-4f86-4adc-be04-d14acb9f4894Otis (Dutch punk/hardcore)
- Otis Gayle/music/images/artists/96x96/4732f4a3-6c84-4e67-aed6-ee90710d3809.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4732f4a3-6c84-4e67-aed6-ee90710d3809http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4732f4a3-6c84-4e67-aed6-ee90710d3809Otis Gayle
- Otis Jackson Jr. Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/10e2c144-8782-4fd5-a0ba-3a7125266695.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/10e2c144-8782-4fd5-a0ba-3a7125266695http://musicbrainz.org/artist/10e2c144-8782-4fd5-a0ba-3a7125266695Otis Jackson Jr. Trio
- Otis Mensah/music/images/artists/96x96/f6e2293c-2a95-462b-a9a8-33515c522c24.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f6e2293c-2a95-462b-a9a8-33515c522c24http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6e2293c-2a95-462b-a9a8-33515c522c24Otis Mensah (UK rapper)
- Otis Sandsjö/music/images/artists/96x96/d896d07f-7421-4414-8ce4-a4224f9c8073.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d896d07f-7421-4414-8ce4-a4224f9c8073http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d896d07f-7421-4414-8ce4-a4224f9c8073Otis Sandsjö