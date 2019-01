Treorchy, Morriston, Orpheus and Pontarddulais Male Choirs With the Band of the Welsh Guards /music/images/artists/96x96/d25dc587-4204-435e-a64c-be5a5a98af47.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d25dc587-4204-435e-a64c-be5a5a98af47 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d25dc587-4204-435e-a64c-be5a5a98af47

Treorchy, Morriston, Orpheus and Pontarddulais Male Choirs With the Band of the Welsh Guards