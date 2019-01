Oriole /music/images/artists/96x96/2da4a19a-6b57-4f97-b09b-4c6cc3dd6900.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2da4a19a-6b57-4f97-b09b-4c6cc3dd6900 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2da4a19a-6b57-4f97-b09b-4c6cc3dd6900

Oriole (This is the London based Jazz/Folk group not the latvian rapper)