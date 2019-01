Off-Shore /music/images/artists/96x96/5e62d33b-9d4b-4863-89a4-b92e0cec523f.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5e62d33b-9d4b-4863-89a4-b92e0cec523f http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e62d33b-9d4b-4863-89a4-b92e0cec523f

Off-Shore ("Can't Take the Power")