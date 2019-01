Red Nichols and His Five Pennies /music/images/artists/96x96/0f50f321-039e-405f-87d7-88c039f73abd.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0f50f321-039e-405f-87d7-88c039f73abd http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f50f321-039e-405f-87d7-88c039f73abd

Red Nichols and His Five Pennies