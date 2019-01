Rick Nelson /music/images/artists/96x96/3f43142c-f191-4f4f-83f0-07d658da4d76.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3f43142c-f191-4f4f-83f0-07d658da4d76 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f43142c-f191-4f4f-83f0-07d658da4d76

Rick Nelson (drummer who recorded with country and folk acts mostly in the 1970s)