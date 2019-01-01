The Monotones /music/images/artists/96x96/abaabae8-2d0f-4fde-94e8-f2b88d6e11c8.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/abaabae8-2d0f-4fde-94e8-f2b88d6e11c8 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/abaabae8-2d0f-4fde-94e8-f2b88d6e11c8

The Monotones (50s US vocal group "The Book of Love")