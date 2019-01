John Milton /music/images/artists/96x96/83f7e519-04d9-4aad-b638-1a54426a1f3c.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/83f7e519-04d9-4aad-b638-1a54426a1f3c http://musicbrainz.org/artist/83f7e519-04d9-4aad-b638-1a54426a1f3c

John Milton (father of John Milton, the poet who wrote Paradise Lost)