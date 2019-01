Pat Metheny Unity Group /music/images/artists/96x96/92ba66d8-81b8-4eed-b178-1e79d21f76a6.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/92ba66d8-81b8-4eed-b178-1e79d21f76a6 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/92ba66d8-81b8-4eed-b178-1e79d21f76a6

Pat Metheny Unity Group (This is the Pat Metheny Unity Band with an additional member)