- Joe McPhee/music/images/artists/96x96/e8a6ad5b-bfe0-49cf-9de0-71dc78300300.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e8a6ad5b-bfe0-49cf-9de0-71dc78300300http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8a6ad5b-bfe0-49cf-9de0-71dc78300300Joe McPhee (free jazz musician)
- Katharine McPhee/music/images/artists/96x96/7473425a-05ff-41d2-b375-9b213b8bbde8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7473425a-05ff-41d2-b375-9b213b8bbde8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7473425a-05ff-41d2-b375-9b213b8bbde8Katharine McPhee
- Kevin McPhee/music/images/artists/96x96/e2c081ff-a604-4198-bde6-c52a20895241.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e2c081ff-a604-4198-bde6-c52a20895241http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2c081ff-a604-4198-bde6-c52a20895241Kevin McPhee
- Tony (T.S.) McPhee/music/images/artists/96x96/344cde7a-cff3-4721-a8bf-d31ded9bb147.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/344cde7a-cff3-4721-a8bf-d31ded9bb147http://musicbrainz.org/artist/344cde7a-cff3-4721-a8bf-d31ded9bb147Tony (T.S.) McPhee
- Charles McPherson/music/images/artists/96x96/3956fb7d-0af6-4022-b16e-8db5c61cb654.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3956fb7d-0af6-4022-b16e-8db5c61cb654http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3956fb7d-0af6-4022-b16e-8db5c61cb654Charles McPherson
- Conor McPherson/music/images/artists/96x96/652b197c-157f-40b6-a9fc-3ebf19c64d70.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/652b197c-157f-40b6-a9fc-3ebf19c64d70http://musicbrainz.org/artist/652b197c-157f-40b6-a9fc-3ebf19c64d70Conor McPherson
- Dave McPherson/music/images/artists/96x96/1b504ad8-f44b-434d-a16c-7300623f37d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1b504ad8-f44b-434d-a16c-7300623f37d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b504ad8-f44b-434d-a16c-7300623f37d9Dave McPherson (UK drummer/guitarist/vocalist, member of InMe & Centiment)
- JD McPherson/music/images/artists/96x96/84c7cb93-0622-4b90-8d53-ee2b4650097f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/84c7cb93-0622-4b90-8d53-ee2b4650097fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/84c7cb93-0622-4b90-8d53-ee2b4650097fJD McPherson
- Jerry McPherson/music/images/artists/96x96/deda791e-5243-44a3-a0fc-1e7fe805177d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/deda791e-5243-44a3-a0fc-1e7fe805177dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/deda791e-5243-44a3-a0fc-1e7fe805177dJerry McPherson
- Sammy McPherson/music/images/artists/96x96/87763492-1756-45de-9019-4de4ec0de0e0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/87763492-1756-45de-9019-4de4ec0de0e0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/87763492-1756-45de-9019-4de4ec0de0e0Sammy McPherson
- Rory McPike/music/images/artists/96x96/71a47979-3275-4d63-be3c-357b573c4976.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/71a47979-3275-4d63-be3c-357b573c4976http://musicbrainz.org/artist/71a47979-3275-4d63-be3c-357b573c4976Rory McPike
- Betty McQuade/music/images/artists/96x96/4729b39b-3f72-4ba5-a13a-00ccebc0ce6a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4729b39b-3f72-4ba5-a13a-00ccebc0ce6ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4729b39b-3f72-4ba5-a13a-00ccebc0ce6aBetty McQuade
- Sarah McQuaid/music/images/artists/96x96/e32e7562-b583-44fc-a3f3-1257d82a5e6a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e32e7562-b583-44fc-a3f3-1257d82a5e6ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e32e7562-b583-44fc-a3f3-1257d82a5e6aSarah McQuaid
- McQueen/music/images/artists/96x96/17d7fdd9-af80-4ee8-8e83-65167a40b485.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/17d7fdd9-af80-4ee8-8e83-65167a40b485http://musicbrainz.org/artist/17d7fdd9-af80-4ee8-8e83-65167a40b485McQueen
- Geraldine McQueen/music/images/artists/96x96/1e18088c-68a5-4644-96bf-9613b9c6e66c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1e18088c-68a5-4644-96bf-9613b9c6e66chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e18088c-68a5-4644-96bf-9613b9c6e66cGeraldine McQueen
- Sleazy McQueen/music/images/artists/96x96/95fbfb59-6a3c-4ca4-83ee-a8e0f2966528.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/95fbfb59-6a3c-4ca4-83ee-a8e0f2966528http://musicbrainz.org/artist/95fbfb59-6a3c-4ca4-83ee-a8e0f2966528Sleazy McQueen (aka Laurin Fedora)
- Erin McQuisten/music/images/artists/96x96/a69a76cd-6634-47c6-b427-d23c006e4e8e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a69a76cd-6634-47c6-b427-d23c006e4e8ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a69a76cd-6634-47c6-b427-d23c006e4e8eErin McQuisten
- Carmen McRae/music/images/artists/96x96/29b0a6c7-ab3a-4bf3-a64f-63c8a3548196.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/29b0a6c7-ab3a-4bf3-a64f-63c8a3548196http://musicbrainz.org/artist/29b0a6c7-ab3a-4bf3-a64f-63c8a3548196Carmen McRae
- Hilton McRae/music/images/artists/96x96/57ee3189-2ccf-4e0a-9337-dbbfb2b3798a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/57ee3189-2ccf-4e0a-9337-dbbfb2b3798ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/57ee3189-2ccf-4e0a-9337-dbbfb2b3798aHilton McRae
- Jimi McRae & Sam Okoo/music/images/artists/96x96/6edc77b2-e699-4747-b2f8-f9e6e9572e04.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6edc77b2-e699-4747-b2f8-f9e6e9572e04http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6edc77b2-e699-4747-b2f8-f9e6e9572e04Jimi McRae & Sam Okoo
- Kelley McRae/music/images/artists/96x96/d7a94f87-8211-4aff-8e30-9ae526c7d3df.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d7a94f87-8211-4aff-8e30-9ae526c7d3dfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7a94f87-8211-4aff-8e30-9ae526c7d3dfKelley McRae
- Linda McRae/music/images/artists/96x96/d5f94599-7057-47b3-9e7d-9596c8326b80.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d5f94599-7057-47b3-9e7d-9596c8326b80http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5f94599-7057-47b3-9e7d-9596c8326b80Linda McRae
- Teddy McRae/music/images/artists/96x96/d5f111f2-dd74-4ec7-9ce1-fe1bb1b09b7c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d5f111f2-dd74-4ec7-9ce1-fe1bb1b09b7chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5f111f2-dd74-4ec7-9ce1-fe1bb1b09b7cTeddy McRae
- Tom McRae/music/images/artists/96x96/9f5a87ec-0201-45ba-8b03-3b9e0b50a112.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9f5a87ec-0201-45ba-8b03-3b9e0b50a112http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f5a87ec-0201-45ba-8b03-3b9e0b50a112Tom McRae
- Neil McRitchie/music/images/artists/96x96/76b4267c-4df8-46d8-b088-0f4f76cab657.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/76b4267c-4df8-46d8-b088-0f4f76cab657http://musicbrainz.org/artist/76b4267c-4df8-46d8-b088-0f4f76cab657Neil McRitchie
- Ian McShane/music/images/artists/96x96/6c751242-3350-4ee4-b300-4f5be84a09bc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6c751242-3350-4ee4-b300-4f5be84a09bchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c751242-3350-4ee4-b300-4f5be84a09bcIan McShane
- Michael McShane/music/images/artists/96x96/eaae75ca-1e1d-450c-8ea0-9d9bfdbd1d4c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eaae75ca-1e1d-450c-8ea0-9d9bfdbd1d4chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaae75ca-1e1d-450c-8ea0-9d9bfdbd1d4cMichael McShane
- Rachael McShane/music/images/artists/96x96/52eab49f-625a-4613-9660-3d8391e8b4a3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/52eab49f-625a-4613-9660-3d8391e8b4a3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/52eab49f-625a-4613-9660-3d8391e8b4a3Rachael McShane
- Jay McShann/music/images/artists/96x96/3043ab78-07a1-4a2a-9528-c873ceddba94.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3043ab78-07a1-4a2a-9528-c873ceddba94http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3043ab78-07a1-4a2a-9528-c873ceddba94Jay McShann
- Jay McShann & His Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/83bb8401-71b5-4d70-8b4b-aba03a7de22e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/83bb8401-71b5-4d70-8b4b-aba03a7de22ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/83bb8401-71b5-4d70-8b4b-aba03a7de22eJay McShann & His Orchestra