John McLaughlin with The One Truth Band /music/images/artists/96x96/ac0fddc5-07f4-48c5-bb53-4345362e66cb.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ac0fddc5-07f4-48c5-bb53-4345362e66cb http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac0fddc5-07f4-48c5-bb53-4345362e66cb

John McLaughlin with The One Truth Band