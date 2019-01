Matt Hartless /music/images/artists/96x96/30c2561f-4ba2-400f-885d-948f7b944919.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/30c2561f-4ba2-400f-885d-948f7b944919 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/30c2561f-4ba2-400f-885d-948f7b944919

Matt Hartless (British-Irish musician born 1992 - solo acoustic and full live band under the same name.)