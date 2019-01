Mastersystem /music/images/artists/96x96/39af30fc-b2d3-4ef4-b242-4413e9cf3c82.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/39af30fc-b2d3-4ef4-b242-4413e9cf3c82 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/39af30fc-b2d3-4ef4-b242-4413e9cf3c82

Mastersystem (comprised of members of Editors, Frightened Rabbit and Minor Victories)