- Christiane Legrand/music/images/artists/96x96/11b63054-e9b2-4950-b2de-a558fcca0984.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/11b63054-e9b2-4950-b2de-a558fcca0984http://musicbrainz.org/artist/11b63054-e9b2-4950-b2de-a558fcca0984Christiane Legrand
- Michel Legrand/music/images/artists/96x96/2c330f54-9245-488b-b678-dc8a236d06b3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2c330f54-9245-488b-b678-dc8a236d06b3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c330f54-9245-488b-b678-dc8a236d06b3Michel Legrand
- Michel Legrand et son orchestre/music/images/artists/96x96/2225361a-2551-4562-b1bf-7268f8fd26ab.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2225361a-2551-4562-b1bf-7268f8fd26abhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2225361a-2551-4562-b1bf-7268f8fd26abMichel Legrand et son orchestre
- Johannes Legrant/music/images/artists/96x96/a86cfa46-f396-4a1e-9100-3e7f4a0cc5e4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a86cfa46-f396-4a1e-9100-3e7f4a0cc5e4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a86cfa46-f396-4a1e-9100-3e7f4a0cc5e4Johannes Legrant
- Giovanni Legrenzi/music/images/artists/96x96/82df2c6f-0b9a-4db3-9c18-648342bcf83c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/82df2c6f-0b9a-4db3-9c18-648342bcf83chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/82df2c6f-0b9a-4db3-9c18-648342bcf83cGiovanni Legrenzi
- Legs/music/images/artists/96x96/e0efab23-2d4a-4ef9-a34a-5cc38d92a989.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e0efab23-2d4a-4ef9-a34a-5cc38d92a989http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0efab23-2d4a-4ef9-a34a-5cc38d92a989Legs (Brooklyn indie pop band)
- Legshaker/music/images/artists/96x96/9be03ddc-9264-47cc-bd9a-732ef82c07c5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9be03ddc-9264-47cc-bd9a-732ef82c07c5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9be03ddc-9264-47cc-bd9a-732ef82c07c5Legshaker
- Franck Leguérinel/music/images/artists/96x96/e375a071-e85f-4d78-af7f-289f70682d64.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e375a071-e85f-4d78-af7f-289f70682d64http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e375a071-e85f-4d78-af7f-289f70682d64Franck Leguérinel
- Fritz Lehan/music/images/artists/96x96/d27cfe31-12fb-403f-9e74-0f10b2a48c46.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d27cfe31-12fb-403f-9e74-0f10b2a48c46http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d27cfe31-12fb-403f-9e74-0f10b2a48c46Fritz Lehan (conductor)
- Maureen Lehane/music/images/artists/96x96/dddcf798-2090-4a17-a25f-50587e84f7a6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dddcf798-2090-4a17-a25f-50587e84f7a6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dddcf798-2090-4a17-a25f-50587e84f7a6Maureen Lehane
- Franz Lehár/music/images/artists/96x96/8efca5f7-663e-4a2e-a2f0-9fd1e563a801.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8efca5f7-663e-4a2e-a2f0-9fd1e563a801http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8efca5f7-663e-4a2e-a2f0-9fd1e563a801Franz Lehár
- György Lehel/music/images/artists/96x96/4cc1c9be-78fb-49a2-8d8d-e1df519393a6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4cc1c9be-78fb-49a2-8d8d-e1df519393a6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4cc1c9be-78fb-49a2-8d8d-e1df519393a6György Lehel
- Steve Lehman/music/images/artists/96x96/45626bca-9fc5-4afd-9d84-386504dcd069.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/45626bca-9fc5-4afd-9d84-386504dcd069http://musicbrainz.org/artist/45626bca-9fc5-4afd-9d84-386504dcd069Steve Lehman
- Liza Lehmann/music/images/artists/96x96/4910fa43-6e38-4730-b51d-31c8c64dfee4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4910fa43-6e38-4730-b51d-31c8c64dfee4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4910fa43-6e38-4730-b51d-31c8c64dfee4Liza Lehmann
- Lotte Lehmann/music/images/artists/96x96/ee00f71a-b5ac-4b64-96fc-fdfd8bd903a2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ee00f71a-b5ac-4b64-96fc-fdfd8bd903a2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee00f71a-b5ac-4b64-96fc-fdfd8bd903a2Lotte Lehmann
- Puddy Lehmann/music/images/artists/96x96/19967e7a-aa9f-402b-8581-7f1dd3d53ab3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/19967e7a-aa9f-402b-8581-7f1dd3d53ab3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/19967e7a-aa9f-402b-8581-7f1dd3d53ab3Puddy Lehmann
- Wilfred Lehmann/music/images/artists/96x96/a84f6cb6-14d8-4a75-ac21-68ff648fbcc9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a84f6cb6-14d8-4a75-ac21-68ff648fbcc9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a84f6cb6-14d8-4a75-ac21-68ff648fbcc9Wilfred Lehmann (conductor/violinist)
- Wiebke Lehmkuhl/music/images/artists/96x96/ba25d2b9-4a16-44b4-853b-785cb1feeac4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ba25d2b9-4a16-44b4-853b-785cb1feeac4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba25d2b9-4a16-44b4-853b-785cb1feeac4Wiebke Lehmkuhl (Mezzo-soprano)
- Georg Christian Lehms/music/images/artists/96x96/2315d7ee-b999-4031-86eb-32e9f70a37c5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2315d7ee-b999-4031-86eb-32e9f70a37c5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2315d7ee-b999-4031-86eb-32e9f70a37c5Georg Christian Lehms
- Thomas Lehn/music/images/artists/96x96/2074ab96-523b-4dbf-a909-3ac60ccfb55e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2074ab96-523b-4dbf-a909-3ac60ccfb55ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2074ab96-523b-4dbf-a909-3ac60ccfb55eThomas Lehn
- Daniela Lehner/music/images/artists/96x96/5907a3f7-0316-4fab-9a43-7f51e02f7932.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5907a3f7-0316-4fab-9a43-7f51e02f7932http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5907a3f7-0316-4fab-9a43-7f51e02f7932Daniela Lehner (mezzo-soprano)
- Gábor Lehotka/music/images/artists/96x96/9d33a345-06da-45fb-9cbf-3bb0412562e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9d33a345-06da-45fb-9cbf-3bb0412562e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d33a345-06da-45fb-9cbf-3bb0412562e7Gábor Lehotka
- Tom Lehrer/music/images/artists/96x96/359363a8-1dc7-40c9-9337-f5aa507000b6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/359363a8-1dc7-40c9-9337-f5aa507000b6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/359363a8-1dc7-40c9-9337-f5aa507000b6Tom Lehrer
- Gregg Lehrman/music/images/artists/96x96/b2dfd524-a48b-4f14-99c1-caf15e8bc739.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b2dfd524-a48b-4f14-99c1-caf15e8bc739http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2dfd524-a48b-4f14-99c1-caf15e8bc739Gregg Lehrman
- Pekka Lehti/music/images/artists/96x96/cc6e0ffc-8bc9-494a-b5b7-5e375c3edfba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cc6e0ffc-8bc9-494a-b5b7-5e375c3edfbahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc6e0ffc-8bc9-494a-b5b7-5e375c3edfbaPekka Lehti
- Topi Lehtipuu/music/images/artists/96x96/13c88b57-fa62-4ca7-8a05-3114e1c4df7a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/13c88b57-fa62-4ca7-8a05-3114e1c4df7ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/13c88b57-fa62-4ca7-8a05-3114e1c4df7aTopi Lehtipuu
- Tuomas Lehto/music/images/artists/96x96/fabf3348-cf2c-4914-a2dc-1360c8e0e0b1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fabf3348-cf2c-4914-a2dc-1360c8e0e0b1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fabf3348-cf2c-4914-a2dc-1360c8e0e0b1Tuomas Lehto
- Jan Lehtola/music/images/artists/96x96/a2572f65-fdf0-4221-88db-f3ca33e8cca1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a2572f65-fdf0-4221-88db-f3ca33e8cca1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2572f65-fdf0-4221-88db-f3ca33e8cca1Jan Lehtola
- Heidi Lehwalder/music/images/artists/96x96/317c832d-1156-4eed-a634-d65680ff29ef.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/317c832d-1156-4eed-a634-d65680ff29efhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/317c832d-1156-4eed-a634-d65680ff29efHeidi Lehwalder
- Lei Di Dai/music/images/artists/96x96/194f0d84-8070-4ad0-8f18-f5b4c090db75.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/194f0d84-8070-4ad0-8f18-f5b4c090db75http://musicbrainz.org/artist/194f0d84-8070-4ad0-8f18-f5b4c090db75Lei Di Dai