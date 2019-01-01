- Jean‐Pierre Lecaudey/music/images/artists/96x96/f0e93f74-c305-4279-9ae1-c33c84dc4d37.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f0e93f74-c305-4279-9ae1-c33c84dc4d37http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0e93f74-c305-4279-9ae1-c33c84dc4d37Jean‐Pierre Lecaudey
- Leche/music/images/artists/96x96/10e684d7-3285-4aa2-90c0-f508656d07a4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/10e684d7-3285-4aa2-90c0-f508656d07a4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/10e684d7-3285-4aa2-90c0-f508656d07a4Leche (Alternative electronica band)
- Anja Lechner/music/images/artists/96x96/cb4dfd8a-5aac-4228-b5ce-25a412ba3064.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cb4dfd8a-5aac-4228-b5ce-25a412ba3064http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb4dfd8a-5aac-4228-b5ce-25a412ba3064Anja Lechner
- Karin Lechner/music/images/artists/96x96/f7e3eadd-1368-4ce3-a19f-a1273da339d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f7e3eadd-1368-4ce3-a19f-a1273da339d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7e3eadd-1368-4ce3-a19f-a1273da339d9Karin Lechner
- Leonhard Lechner/music/images/artists/96x96/06742336-137b-4406-a02f-5e42b7e8f3ed.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/06742336-137b-4406-a02f-5e42b7e8f3edhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/06742336-137b-4406-a02f-5e42b7e8f3edLeonhard Lechner
- Lechuga Zafiro/music/images/artists/96x96/fcb65ea5-5c9a-465b-a48e-12dcd7f7caf4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fcb65ea5-5c9a-465b-a48e-12dcd7f7caf4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcb65ea5-5c9a-465b-a48e-12dcd7f7caf4Lechuga Zafiro (Uruguayan DJ)
- Mark Leckey/music/images/artists/96x96/644b5d29-df93-47ab-aad0-55b35e9ec4f1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/644b5d29-df93-47ab-aad0-55b35e9ec4f1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/644b5d29-df93-47ab-aad0-55b35e9ec4f1Mark Leckey
- Jean‐Marie Leclair/music/images/artists/96x96/ce47f247-a086-481c-93cc-0a5459ef8ff1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ce47f247-a086-481c-93cc-0a5459ef8ff1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce47f247-a086-481c-93cc-0a5459ef8ff1Jean‐Marie Leclair
- Judith LeClair/music/images/artists/96x96/626d9d08-c703-4bab-bd4b-c9132ac40a60.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/626d9d08-c703-4bab-bd4b-c9132ac40a60http://musicbrainz.org/artist/626d9d08-c703-4bab-bd4b-c9132ac40a60Judith LeClair
- Charles Lecocq/music/images/artists/96x96/0bec85d3-db59-4683-a8a1-16c6ceac1ea9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0bec85d3-db59-4683-a8a1-16c6ceac1ea9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bec85d3-db59-4683-a8a1-16c6ceac1ea9Charles Lecocq
- Archie LeCoque/music/images/artists/96x96/c0cf2d12-d5eb-4cde-b87e-cee8e9fe6257.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c0cf2d12-d5eb-4cde-b87e-cee8e9fe6257http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0cf2d12-d5eb-4cde-b87e-cee8e9fe6257Archie LeCoque
- Lecrae/music/images/artists/96x96/ffe54de6-5cee-4c0f-8329-f5946f9bc3ff.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ffe54de6-5cee-4c0f-8329-f5946f9bc3ffhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffe54de6-5cee-4c0f-8329-f5946f9bc3ffLecrae
- LectroLips/music/images/artists/96x96/488c6f03-dff8-4b0e-9e1f-f7733b5bbe4b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/488c6f03-dff8-4b0e-9e1f-f7733b5bbe4bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/488c6f03-dff8-4b0e-9e1f-f7733b5bbe4bLectroLips
- Lectures/music/images/artists/96x96/e1feebaa-c7c4-4bba-8c58-8d18afe95eef.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e1feebaa-c7c4-4bba-8c58-8d18afe95eefhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1feebaa-c7c4-4bba-8c58-8d18afe95eefLectures
- Lecuona Cuban Boys/music/images/artists/96x96/2ee580b9-1ee5-4bc2-8d28-2fdc1c5e8ede.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2ee580b9-1ee5-4bc2-8d28-2fdc1c5e8edehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ee580b9-1ee5-4bc2-8d28-2fdc1c5e8edeLecuona Cuban Boys
- Ernesto Lecuona/music/images/artists/96x96/e3d50ece-9931-4ecf-88f1-8fa5295b6829.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e3d50ece-9931-4ecf-88f1-8fa5295b6829http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3d50ece-9931-4ecf-88f1-8fa5295b6829Ernesto Lecuona
- Margarita Lecuona/music/images/artists/96x96/3aece7fa-78de-458b-8e57-592be1217191.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3aece7fa-78de-458b-8e57-592be1217191http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3aece7fa-78de-458b-8e57-592be1217191Margarita Lecuona (Cuban composer)
- Led Bib/music/images/artists/96x96/93bc2566-2218-4f27-994f-e72d1fd1963b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/93bc2566-2218-4f27-994f-e72d1fd1963bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/93bc2566-2218-4f27-994f-e72d1fd1963bLed Bib
- Led Er Est/music/images/artists/96x96/85360045-c4c7-408f-92c4-0b0b8bd73c95.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/85360045-c4c7-408f-92c4-0b0b8bd73c95http://musicbrainz.org/artist/85360045-c4c7-408f-92c4-0b0b8bd73c95Led Er Est (Minimal Wave trio from New York)
- Led to Sea/music/images/artists/96x96/3d8379b9-437c-40dd-96ea-93489219e44c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3d8379b9-437c-40dd-96ea-93489219e44chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d8379b9-437c-40dd-96ea-93489219e44cLed to Sea
- Led Zeppelin/music/images/artists/96x96/678d88b2-87b0-403b-b63d-5da7465aecc3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/678d88b2-87b0-403b-b63d-5da7465aecc3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/678d88b2-87b0-403b-b63d-5da7465aecc3Led Zeppelin
- Mark Ledbetter/music/images/artists/96x96/3c60637b-8072-4211-8abd-a5f1dc406cb9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3c60637b-8072-4211-8abd-a5f1dc406cb9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c60637b-8072-4211-8abd-a5f1dc406cb9Mark Ledbetter
- Oliver Ledbury/music/images/artists/96x96/aaacb218-dff3-43b5-be0a-a7b99d5ff652.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aaacb218-dff3-43b5-be0a-a7b99d5ff652http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaacb218-dff3-43b5-be0a-a7b99d5ff652Oliver Ledbury
- Elena Ledda/music/images/artists/96x96/5da7669a-346f-4992-8ec3-8274a517a6ea.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5da7669a-346f-4992-8ec3-8274a517a6eahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5da7669a-346f-4992-8ec3-8274a517a6eaElena Ledda
- Leddie MC/music/images/artists/96x96/d5dbcee1-1230-4dbf-ae9c-97d92c13ea9f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d5dbcee1-1230-4dbf-ae9c-97d92c13ea9fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5dbcee1-1230-4dbf-ae9c-97d92c13ea9fLeddie MC
- Paul Leddington Wright/music/images/artists/96x96/44aa4187-e838-4f7f-a82d-4f019e761ee2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/44aa4187-e838-4f7f-a82d-4f019e761ee2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/44aa4187-e838-4f7f-a82d-4f019e761ee2Paul Leddington Wright
- Kiana Ledé/music/images/artists/96x96/e0122b5e-5aa7-4d61-822a-e14ab72b4c84.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e0122b5e-5aa7-4d61-822a-e14ab72b4c84http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0122b5e-5aa7-4d61-822a-e14ab72b4c84Kiana Ledé (US singer, songwriter, actress and pianist)
- Antoine Lederlin/music/images/artists/96x96/4fa9ffa5-8b66-4f3c-b06f-710067372874.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4fa9ffa5-8b66-4f3c-b06f-710067372874http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fa9ffa5-8b66-4f3c-b06f-710067372874Antoine Lederlin
- Ledernacken/music/images/artists/96x96/e67dffbb-c90c-4596-a7cd-1538bffed186.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e67dffbb-c90c-4596-a7cd-1538bffed186http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e67dffbb-c90c-4596-a7cd-1538bffed186Ledernacken
- Ish Ledesma/music/images/artists/96x96/87f58888-3f83-4fe2-a60f-c371ba674114.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/87f58888-3f83-4fe2-a60f-c371ba674114http://musicbrainz.org/artist/87f58888-3f83-4fe2-a60f-c371ba674114Ish Ledesma