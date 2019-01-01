Land Observations /music/images/artists/96x96/9b33ad77-945d-4321-8a9a-11dee66f8be7.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9b33ad77-945d-4321-8a9a-11dee66f8be7 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b33ad77-945d-4321-8a9a-11dee66f8be7

Land Observations (solo project by James Brooks (formerly of Appliance))