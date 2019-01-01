- Ronnie Love/music/images/artists/96x96/98b3cc1e-504f-4799-bda7-d9d8b1507603.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/98b3cc1e-504f-4799-bda7-d9d8b1507603http://musicbrainz.org/artist/98b3cc1e-504f-4799-bda7-d9d8b1507603Ronnie Love
- Simon Love/music/images/artists/96x96/c89505a1-bcb6-4a7d-a279-6da39cd0acf6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c89505a1-bcb6-4a7d-a279-6da39cd0acf6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c89505a1-bcb6-4a7d-a279-6da39cd0acf6Simon Love
- Willie Love/music/images/artists/96x96/0f2f2cca-f89f-47cf-a3cd-b7b7e216863c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0f2f2cca-f89f-47cf-a3cd-b7b7e216863chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f2f2cca-f89f-47cf-a3cd-b7b7e216863cWillie Love
- Mary Love-Comer/music/images/artists/96x96/8f4f2042-2e2c-47a2-b805-62b3f377be0c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8f4f2042-2e2c-47a2-b805-62b3f377be0chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f4f2042-2e2c-47a2-b805-62b3f377be0cMary Love-Comer
- Love/Hate/music/images/artists/96x96/7f3f028b-7ced-4a04-a3e2-e9f502a79306.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7f3f028b-7ced-4a04-a3e2-e9f502a79306http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f3f028b-7ced-4a04-a3e2-e9f502a79306Love/Hate
- Loveable Rogues/music/images/artists/96x96/0a3610fd-eff9-422d-b8ff-1e74d3354e76.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0a3610fd-eff9-422d-b8ff-1e74d3354e76http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a3610fd-eff9-422d-b8ff-1e74d3354e76Loveable Rogues
- Loveable Sun Dreams/music/images/artists/96x96/6a0a0f60-06a6-42ed-8021-7a4fb6493410.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6a0a0f60-06a6-42ed-8021-7a4fb6493410http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a0a0f60-06a6-42ed-8021-7a4fb6493410Loveable Sun Dreams
- Lovebirds/music/images/artists/96x96/e72470b6-f6ef-49e1-b4f9-e46ee415ce4e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e72470b6-f6ef-49e1-b4f9-e46ee415ce4ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e72470b6-f6ef-49e1-b4f9-e46ee415ce4eLovebirds (German house producer Sebastian Döring)
- Lovebites/music/images/artists/96x96/5a71e45e-0299-4976-9a95-90bfa4dbc006.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5a71e45e-0299-4976-9a95-90bfa4dbc006http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a71e45e-0299-4976-9a95-90bfa4dbc006Lovebites (Danish band)
- Loveboat/music/images/artists/96x96/e0a51074-30e9-48e4-927b-5556b525eebc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e0a51074-30e9-48e4-927b-5556b525eebchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0a51074-30e9-48e4-927b-5556b525eebcLoveboat (band from Sheffield, UK)
- Lovebug Starski/music/images/artists/96x96/66684e42-eaf3-411c-ab0d-09a71eff1b7d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/66684e42-eaf3-411c-ab0d-09a71eff1b7dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/66684e42-eaf3-411c-ab0d-09a71eff1b7dLovebug Starski
- Lovechild/music/images/artists/96x96/3289af6b-8098-42f3-8508-7018a912e7e4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3289af6b-8098-42f3-8508-7018a912e7e4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3289af6b-8098-42f3-8508-7018a912e7e4Lovechild (Dutch trance duo "Liberta")
- Lovecraft/music/images/artists/96x96/0fcfd9ab-8bd8-4413-8c5c-975ee9d14415.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0fcfd9ab-8bd8-4413-8c5c-975ee9d14415http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fcfd9ab-8bd8-4413-8c5c-975ee9d14415Lovecraft (rock)
- The Loved Drones/music/images/artists/96x96/d0ba8478-22d4-4150-b86d-ae0bfbe46420.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d0ba8478-22d4-4150-b86d-ae0bfbe46420http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0ba8478-22d4-4150-b86d-ae0bfbe46420The Loved Drones
- The Loved One/music/images/artists/96x96/783745ce-9608-4431-a2f0-45c8f00757a2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/783745ce-9608-4431-a2f0-45c8f00757a2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/783745ce-9608-4431-a2f0-45c8f00757a2The Loved One (English electronic music)
- The Loved Ones/music/images/artists/96x96/533ef679-c1f8-4ea7-b4b9-4aab518e556f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/533ef679-c1f8-4ea7-b4b9-4aab518e556fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/533ef679-c1f8-4ea7-b4b9-4aab518e556fThe Loved Ones (1965-1967 Australian rock group)
- The Loved Ones/music/images/artists/96x96/70378383-e5ff-4e08-8770-820e5c602b6e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/70378383-e5ff-4e08-8770-820e5c602b6ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/70378383-e5ff-4e08-8770-820e5c602b6eThe Loved Ones (USA punk band)
- The Loved and Lost/music/images/artists/96x96/14352722-48b6-494f-a26a-bd7d2cedb5dd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/14352722-48b6-494f-a26a-bd7d2cedb5ddhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/14352722-48b6-494f-a26a-bd7d2cedb5ddThe Loved and Lost
- Loveday/music/images/artists/96x96/70e63047-e1e8-422c-bbdb-ff2d6b2e49cf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/70e63047-e1e8-422c-bbdb-ff2d6b2e49cfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/70e63047-e1e8-422c-bbdb-ff2d6b2e49cfLoveday
- Alan Loveday/music/images/artists/96x96/1395031f-c401-4555-8ecb-20660d00eef2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1395031f-c401-4555-8ecb-20660d00eef2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1395031f-c401-4555-8ecb-20660d00eef2Alan Loveday (violinist)
- Darren Loveday/music/images/artists/96x96/0444d25d-1939-4ed9-9ebd-2bcbf8ae4744.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0444d25d-1939-4ed9-9ebd-2bcbf8ae4744http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0444d25d-1939-4ed9-9ebd-2bcbf8ae4744Darren Loveday (Production music composer)
- S. Loveday/music/images/artists/96x96/eea8adc7-8c98-4acd-b2c2-08a97fe4bdcf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eea8adc7-8c98-4acd-b2c2-08a97fe4bdcfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/eea8adc7-8c98-4acd-b2c2-08a97fe4bdcfS. Loveday
- Stephen Loveday/music/images/artists/96x96/e2ee8fe2-62d7-40d3-bcea-323700c50c0e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e2ee8fe2-62d7-40d3-bcea-323700c50c0ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2ee8fe2-62d7-40d3-bcea-323700c50c0eStephen Loveday
- Lovefoxxx/music/images/artists/96x96/275ab21d-7c57-4aa7-9813-32345dac96d4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/275ab21d-7c57-4aa7-9813-32345dac96d4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/275ab21d-7c57-4aa7-9813-32345dac96d4Lovefoxxx
- The Lovefreekz/music/images/artists/96x96/9d13f905-e6d7-47fb-bcb2-eb54f0ad16cc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9d13f905-e6d7-47fb-bcb2-eb54f0ad16cchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d13f905-e6d7-47fb-bcb2-eb54f0ad16ccThe Lovefreekz
- The Lovefreekz/music/images/artists/96x96/aff7d9e2-b223-4fb6-a72b-9f3f87b12b39.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aff7d9e2-b223-4fb6-a72b-9f3f87b12b39http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aff7d9e2-b223-4fb6-a72b-9f3f87b12b39The Lovefreekz
- LoveHateHero/music/images/artists/96x96/adbb8ad5-f3b6-4dd1-9db8-4b4d7502a796.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/adbb8ad5-f3b6-4dd1-9db8-4b4d7502a796http://musicbrainz.org/artist/adbb8ad5-f3b6-4dd1-9db8-4b4d7502a796LoveHateHero
- Lovejoy/music/images/artists/96x96/847d09f5-d204-443b-8dab-013ded15cac8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/847d09f5-d204-443b-8dab-013ded15cac8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/847d09f5-d204-443b-8dab-013ded15cac8Lovejoy
- Joy Lovejoy/music/images/artists/96x96/28fb6a6a-6653-412b-90d3-9512cada5542.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/28fb6a6a-6653-412b-90d3-9512cada5542http://musicbrainz.org/artist/28fb6a6a-6653-412b-90d3-9512cada5542Joy Lovejoy
- Lovelace/music/images/artists/96x96/b9d4c721-9b6f-41dc-9edb-aca2f55a2adc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b9d4c721-9b6f-41dc-9edb-aca2f55a2adchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9d4c721-9b6f-41dc-9edb-aca2f55a2adcLovelace (5 Piece band from London led by Rebecca Whitbread)