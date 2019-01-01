Javi Lopez /music/images/artists/96x96/fe974687-cdea-4cba-8ded-e9733ca31593.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fe974687-cdea-4cba-8ded-e9733ca31593 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe974687-cdea-4cba-8ded-e9733ca31593

Javi Lopez (Spanish DJ and producer born in Malaga. He is the founder of Defined Music.)