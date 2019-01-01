Robert Lloyd & The New Four Seasons /music/images/artists/96x96/5f2f6ffb-92c5-4bde-a486-bb24905af187.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5f2f6ffb-92c5-4bde-a486-bb24905af187 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f2f6ffb-92c5-4bde-a486-bb24905af187

Robert Lloyd & The New Four Seasons