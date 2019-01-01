- LLLL/music/images/artists/96x96/d83f7119-aab7-4092-b834-643e0fca9855.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d83f7119-aab7-4092-b834-643e0fca9855http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d83f7119-aab7-4092-b834-643e0fca9855LLLL
- Sephine Llo/music/images/artists/96x96/8777fe06-ccd0-4e21-86b6-8554f107330e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8777fe06-ccd0-4e21-86b6-8554f107330ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8777fe06-ccd0-4e21-86b6-8554f107330eSephine Llo
- Miguel Llobet Solés/music/images/artists/96x96/a155809f-b74a-466e-aad5-afa74065dba6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a155809f-b74a-466e-aad5-afa74065dba6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a155809f-b74a-466e-aad5-afa74065dba6Miguel Llobet Solés
- Llorca/music/images/artists/96x96/f83b635c-08b2-4c18-a574-71742d02b02f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f83b635c-08b2-4c18-a574-71742d02b02fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f83b635c-08b2-4c18-a574-71742d02b02fLlorca (FR DJ/producer)
- Llovers/music/images/artists/96x96/046fa611-a08f-44ed-be0a-40e1a73b31b8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/046fa611-a08f-44ed-be0a-40e1a73b31b8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/046fa611-a08f-44ed-be0a-40e1a73b31b8Llovers
- Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/babbd6a2-ffd5-4f8f-87ee-8ee4e39f4eb2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/babbd6a2-ffd5-4f8f-87ee-8ee4e39f4eb2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/babbd6a2-ffd5-4f8f-87ee-8ee4e39f4eb2Lloyd (Estonian punk)
- Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/e9296a90-9c59-4657-9165-1f1b5319de00.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e9296a90-9c59-4657-9165-1f1b5319de00http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9296a90-9c59-4657-9165-1f1b5319de00Lloyd (African-American R&B artist Lloyd Polite, Jr.)
- Lloyd & Carey/music/images/artists/96x96/b8659067-4d82-43a7-bf5d-d60207d690ce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b8659067-4d82-43a7-bf5d-d60207d690cehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8659067-4d82-43a7-bf5d-d60207d690ceLloyd & Carey
- Lloyd & Devon/music/images/artists/96x96/340d9a0b-000c-44ca-88fe-8ec8348c5305.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/340d9a0b-000c-44ca-88fe-8ec8348c5305http://musicbrainz.org/artist/340d9a0b-000c-44ca-88fe-8ec8348c5305Lloyd & Devon
- Lloyd & Glen/music/images/artists/96x96/795c4858-f5bc-4097-be13-bc7e17f5e1e5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/795c4858-f5bc-4097-be13-bc7e17f5e1e5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/795c4858-f5bc-4097-be13-bc7e17f5e1e5Lloyd & Glen
- Lloyd & Randolph/music/images/artists/96x96/be9cf0d4-3ba9-4580-90f5-1c720e9a7f6b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/be9cf0d4-3ba9-4580-90f5-1c720e9a7f6bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/be9cf0d4-3ba9-4580-90f5-1c720e9a7f6bLloyd & Randolph
- Lloyd and Claudette/music/images/artists/96x96/cbe7f8ba-6610-43bd-9faf-8ab209050c11.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cbe7f8ba-6610-43bd-9faf-8ab209050c11http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbe7f8ba-6610-43bd-9faf-8ab209050c11Lloyd and Claudette
- Lloyd Fatman/music/images/artists/96x96/0284ad1e-434f-4e7d-8d0a-3411bb4699c5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0284ad1e-434f-4e7d-8d0a-3411bb4699c5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0284ad1e-434f-4e7d-8d0a-3411bb4699c5Lloyd Fatman
- Lloyd Llewellyn/music/images/artists/96x96/e2c3e9d3-5e34-40ad-9404-c40fea7d0f65.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e2c3e9d3-5e34-40ad-9404-c40fea7d0f65http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2c3e9d3-5e34-40ad-9404-c40fea7d0f65Lloyd Llewellyn
- The Lloyd McNeill Quartet/music/images/artists/96x96/6949cc5f-7994-4144-b0db-1ff478a947ba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6949cc5f-7994-4144-b0db-1ff478a947bahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6949cc5f-7994-4144-b0db-1ff478a947baThe Lloyd McNeill Quartet
- Buddug Lloyd Roberts/music/images/artists/96x96/037d6179-c3df-4730-b90f-497ee59b4e0e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/037d6179-c3df-4730-b90f-497ee59b4e0ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/037d6179-c3df-4730-b90f-497ee59b4e0eBuddug Lloyd Roberts
- Lloyd SB/music/images/artists/96x96/e350ef8e-da97-47d6-9da4-dc3af223aa97.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e350ef8e-da97-47d6-9da4-dc3af223aa97http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e350ef8e-da97-47d6-9da4-dc3af223aa97Lloyd SB
- Eliot Lloyd Short/music/images/artists/96x96/2ff2c069-c045-49b2-a1ed-9db8a50f03ee.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2ff2c069-c045-49b2-a1ed-9db8a50f03eehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ff2c069-c045-49b2-a1ed-9db8a50f03eeEliot Lloyd Short (Singer, songwriter and composer)
- Sophie Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/d0ae0d13-da5f-423e-95e9-02e150a396aa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d0ae0d13-da5f-423e-95e9-02e150a396aahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0ae0d13-da5f-423e-95e9-02e150a396aaSophie Lloyd (Female Artist on Electronic Music)
- Andrew Lloyd Webber/music/images/artists/96x96/980ee2d8-2ee9-407b-b48e-48360fbc7437.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/980ee2d8-2ee9-407b-b48e-48360fbc7437http://musicbrainz.org/artist/980ee2d8-2ee9-407b-b48e-48360fbc7437Andrew Lloyd Webber (English composer and impresario of musical theatre)
- Jiaxin Lloyd Webber/music/images/artists/96x96/9e222e9e-64af-41f9-bb6a-263a808959c0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9e222e9e-64af-41f9-bb6a-263a808959c0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e222e9e-64af-41f9-bb6a-263a808959c0Jiaxin Lloyd Webber
- Lloyd Yates/music/images/artists/96x96/5489688b-c70c-4870-beae-3a2a54fe0118.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5489688b-c70c-4870-beae-3a2a54fe0118http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5489688b-c70c-4870-beae-3a2a54fe0118Lloyd Yates
- Lloyd's All Stars/music/images/artists/96x96/4e1ac6bd-d677-45ec-be81-c7da476802ef.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4e1ac6bd-d677-45ec-be81-c7da476802efhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e1ac6bd-d677-45ec-be81-c7da476802efLloyd's All Stars (Jamaican reggae backing group)
- A. L. Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/03c06e76-fc28-4fff-88c6-e4ac43f34c0f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/03c06e76-fc28-4fff-88c6-e4ac43f34c0fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/03c06e76-fc28-4fff-88c6-e4ac43f34c0fA. L. Lloyd
- Adrian Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/69a29294-e187-4023-a2ff-ff492fe18e25.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/69a29294-e187-4023-a2ff-ff492fe18e25http://musicbrainz.org/artist/69a29294-e187-4023-a2ff-ff492fe18e25Adrian Lloyd
- Alex Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/a99af284-6342-4609-952a-89b02a600615.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a99af284-6342-4609-952a-89b02a600615http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a99af284-6342-4609-952a-89b02a600615Alex Lloyd (Australian singer-songwriter)
- Billy Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/5d9e3b38-ad15-44d6-b03f-c03d0fbf362c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5d9e3b38-ad15-44d6-b03f-c03d0fbf362chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d9e3b38-ad15-44d6-b03f-c03d0fbf362cBilly Lloyd
- Carol Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/60725544-3b1b-4ec6-b3cd-6979a950d94f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/60725544-3b1b-4ec6-b3cd-6979a950d94fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/60725544-3b1b-4ec6-b3cd-6979a950d94fCarol Lloyd
- Charles Lloyd/music/images/artists/96x96/b9b579ad-e499-4e3e-9d09-06bc8e504135.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b9b579ad-e499-4e3e-9d09-06bc8e504135http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9b579ad-e499-4e3e-9d09-06bc8e504135Charles Lloyd (US jazz saxophonist)
- The Charles Lloyd Quartet/music/images/artists/96x96/dbbc9be6-942f-4c4b-8245-593cc8aa04d5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dbbc9be6-942f-4c4b-8245-593cc8aa04d5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbbc9be6-942f-4c4b-8245-593cc8aa04d5The Charles Lloyd Quartet