Lippi /music/images/artists/96x96/3cf62bb2-b1cb-405f-8b39-d65528d3dd14.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3cf62bb2-b1cb-405f-8b39-d65528d3dd14 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cf62bb2-b1cb-405f-8b39-d65528d3dd14

Lippi (winner of the BBC Performing Arts Award, runner up of the UK Beatboxing Championship at the age of 16, actor in TV dramas, films and advertising campaigns)