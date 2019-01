Linda Bruner /music/images/artists/96x96/f4e95ec6-e74d-4fa1-8eed-67e90ea8483d.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f4e95ec6-e74d-4fa1-8eed-67e90ea8483d http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4e95ec6-e74d-4fa1-8eed-67e90ea8483d

Linda Bruner (60s recording, no other known releases)