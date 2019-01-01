- Leyline Pass/music/images/artists/96x96/edfafd02-e301-45c3-9a02-48f3b0d4b86c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/edfafd02-e301-45c3-9a02-48f3b0d4b86chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/edfafd02-e301-45c3-9a02-48f3b0d4b86cLeyline Pass (Female fronted indie fusion band from Essex/Suffolk UK)
- The Leylines/music/images/artists/96x96/581bc7a8-f053-4ad9-8835-251775261e0e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/581bc7a8-f053-4ad9-8835-251775261e0ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/581bc7a8-f053-4ad9-8835-251775261e0eThe Leylines
- Anna Leyne/music/images/artists/96x96/8ae91941-9b24-45b1-928a-bb230fbc1036.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8ae91941-9b24-45b1-928a-bb230fbc1036http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ae91941-9b24-45b1-928a-bb230fbc1036Anna Leyne
- Edouard Leys/music/images/artists/96x96/7a5372bc-d13d-4762-bf4f-1cc63a0a7563.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7a5372bc-d13d-4762-bf4f-1cc63a0a7563http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a5372bc-d13d-4762-bf4f-1cc63a0a7563Edouard Leys (Musician - Pianist)
- Wim Leys/music/images/artists/96x96/ca14b191-be62-4c69-975e-4c5094af0fd3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ca14b191-be62-4c69-975e-4c5094af0fd3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca14b191-be62-4c69-975e-4c5094af0fd3Wim Leys (Belgian Singer)
- Leyton Buzzards/music/images/artists/96x96/2622bbf2-150b-4036-a453-a596e5f2bcb9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2622bbf2-150b-4036-a453-a596e5f2bcb9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2622bbf2-150b-4036-a453-a596e5f2bcb9Leyton Buzzards
- John Leyton/music/images/artists/96x96/4486b1d3-d648-4a79-acbb-aa61da629813.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4486b1d3-d648-4a79-acbb-aa61da629813http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4486b1d3-d648-4a79-acbb-aa61da629813John Leyton
- Pío Leyva/music/images/artists/96x96/962dd3f3-97cc-4ce3-8ada-ae2163f2aa63.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/962dd3f3-97cc-4ce3-8ada-ae2163f2aa63http://musicbrainz.org/artist/962dd3f3-97cc-4ce3-8ada-ae2163f2aa63Pío Leyva
- Leyya/music/images/artists/96x96/5ddd179b-b6f1-4775-ba2e-595fb3fb0936.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5ddd179b-b6f1-4775-ba2e-595fb3fb0936http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ddd179b-b6f1-4775-ba2e-595fb3fb0936Leyya
- Julia Lezhneva/music/images/artists/96x96/86d02d7f-f3dc-4619-add9-06b9219a1d92.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/86d02d7f-f3dc-4619-add9-06b9219a1d92http://musicbrainz.org/artist/86d02d7f-f3dc-4619-add9-06b9219a1d92Julia Lezhneva
- Lezley D/music/images/artists/96x96/27ec7021-5e85-4a33-957c-af89607b7274.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/27ec7021-5e85-4a33-957c-af89607b7274http://musicbrainz.org/artist/27ec7021-5e85-4a33-957c-af89607b7274Lezley D (appears on Dub Voltage compilation)
- LF/music/images/artists/96x96/bebf20f7-a80d-4480-9ad3-26e5182bb836.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bebf20f7-a80d-4480-9ad3-26e5182bb836http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bebf20f7-a80d-4480-9ad3-26e5182bb836LF (Lady Fortune)
- LFO/music/images/artists/96x96/56df5343-86ac-4dd9-8331-173a4439337e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56df5343-86ac-4dd9-8331-173a4439337ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/56df5343-86ac-4dd9-8331-173a4439337eLFO (Lyte Funkie Ones)
- LFO/music/images/artists/96x96/e6d0179f-b899-4563-b6c6-88715aaae0b8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e6d0179f-b899-4563-b6c6-88715aaae0b8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6d0179f-b899-4563-b6c6-88715aaae0b8LFO (Mark Bell & Gez Varley: Low Frequency Oscillator)
- LFO vs. Fuse/music/images/artists/96x96/607f06d8-e93c-44ea-8f8c-ab65d4e30d67.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/607f06d8-e93c-44ea-8f8c-ab65d4e30d67http://musicbrainz.org/artist/607f06d8-e93c-44ea-8f8c-ab65d4e30d67LFO vs. Fuse
- LFZ/music/images/artists/96x96/eeb85fe8-95f2-421c-8b41-0bddd1b21835.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eeb85fe8-95f2-421c-8b41-0bddd1b21835http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eeb85fe8-95f2-421c-8b41-0bddd1b21835LFZ
- Lh1/music/images/artists/96x96/35d02163-4484-46c7-bb3e-849b0c75d539.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/35d02163-4484-46c7-bb3e-849b0c75d539http://musicbrainz.org/artist/35d02163-4484-46c7-bb3e-849b0c75d539Lh1
- LH4L/music/images/artists/96x96/929e2d53-eedc-4f12-b756-4e51b194c668.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/929e2d53-eedc-4f12-b756-4e51b194c668http://musicbrainz.org/artist/929e2d53-eedc-4f12-b756-4e51b194c668LH4L
- Namgyal Lhamo/music/images/artists/96x96/aa89dd92-5728-4085-aefd-d85d681ee642.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aa89dd92-5728-4085-aefd-d85d681ee642http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa89dd92-5728-4085-aefd-d85d681ee642Namgyal Lhamo
- Yungchen Lhamo/music/images/artists/96x96/4d9d3718-2261-448d-9239-68ac50ba16a2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4d9d3718-2261-448d-9239-68ac50ba16a2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d9d3718-2261-448d-9239-68ac50ba16a2Yungchen Lhamo
- Lhasa/music/images/artists/96x96/95db1c7c-21b8-4956-82ad-20217cd5d395.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/95db1c7c-21b8-4956-82ad-20217cd5d395http://musicbrainz.org/artist/95db1c7c-21b8-4956-82ad-20217cd5d395Lhasa (American / Canadian singer)
- LHB/music/images/artists/96x96/9af76fcb-e971-46de-8da5-4b302c9e23ce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9af76fcb-e971-46de-8da5-4b302c9e23cehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9af76fcb-e971-46de-8da5-4b302c9e23ceLHB (Electronic-techno band)
- Jean Lhéritier/music/images/artists/96x96/09cdf07f-2f1f-4550-9534-08c1e4769085.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/09cdf07f-2f1f-4550-9534-08c1e4769085http://musicbrainz.org/artist/09cdf07f-2f1f-4550-9534-08c1e4769085Jean Lhéritier
- Josef Lhévinne/music/images/artists/96x96/cf2fc622-4455-4e4a-b711-d3d0f439dc71.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cf2fc622-4455-4e4a-b711-d3d0f439dc71http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf2fc622-4455-4e4a-b711-d3d0f439dc71Josef Lhévinne
- Fran Lhotka/music/images/artists/96x96/f209efec-105d-4070-bcc2-9baf39f1f2f3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f209efec-105d-4070-bcc2-9baf39f1f2f3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f209efec-105d-4070-bcc2-9baf39f1f2f3Fran Lhotka
- Li/music/images/artists/96x96/ff507d2b-3135-4bbc-90ea-acbacbcc782a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ff507d2b-3135-4bbc-90ea-acbacbcc782ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff507d2b-3135-4bbc-90ea-acbacbcc782aLi (french singer/guitarist/keyboard)
- Li Kwan/music/images/artists/96x96/2b9918be-41f1-4136-8407-08f293378060.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2b9918be-41f1-4136-8407-08f293378060http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b9918be-41f1-4136-8407-08f293378060Li Kwan
- 李祥霆/music/images/artists/96x96/3577f41f-621b-4063-9f31-ef46bcc05903.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3577f41f-621b-4063-9f31-ef46bcc05903http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3577f41f-621b-4063-9f31-ef46bcc05903李祥霆 (guqin player)
- George Li/music/images/artists/96x96/4f1037ce-154e-4db4-8319-578b83a048c5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4f1037ce-154e-4db4-8319-578b83a048c5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f1037ce-154e-4db4-8319-578b83a048c5George Li
- 李紅/music/images/artists/96x96/3379c9aa-6071-41e7-b26a-f25fe72abc1f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3379c9aa-6071-41e7-b26a-f25fe72abc1fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3379c9aa-6071-41e7-b26a-f25fe72abc1f李紅