Kill Pretty /music/images/artists/96x96/6fa8759d-b013-4e7e-a09d-0e5b23af38e4.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6fa8759d-b013-4e7e-a09d-0e5b23af38e4 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fa8759d-b013-4e7e-a09d-0e5b23af38e4

Kill Pretty (Ian Moss vocalist with the legendary Hamsters, Chris Dutton also in Blue Orchids, Josh Dutton his son, and Mike Leigh who drummed with The Fall)