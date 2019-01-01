Shaun Kelly and the returned gifts /music/images/artists/96x96/da1b98cd-436c-4d5b-a439-6a18f8ef947c.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/da1b98cd-436c-4d5b-a439-6a18f8ef947c http://musicbrainz.org/artist/da1b98cd-436c-4d5b-a439-6a18f8ef947c

Shaun Kelly and the returned gifts (Birmingham based indie ensemble lead by ex "the Lights " singer Shaun kelly)