- Mike Kelley/music/images/artists/96x96/dff368da-83c0-4ab5-a668-1646ccce736a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dff368da-83c0-4ab5-a668-1646ccce736ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/dff368da-83c0-4ab5-a668-1646ccce736aMike Kelley
- Pat Kelley/music/images/artists/96x96/464aed9a-590e-4120-a7a9-86c1cf3430e1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/464aed9a-590e-4120-a7a9-86c1cf3430e1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/464aed9a-590e-4120-a7a9-86c1cf3430e1Pat Kelley
- The Kelleys/music/images/artists/96x96/2b8e3ec5-fca0-4ae4-b02d-6bc33c810e29.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2b8e3ec5-fca0-4ae4-b02d-6bc33c810e29http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b8e3ec5-fca0-4ae4-b02d-6bc33c810e29The Kelleys
- Las Kellies/music/images/artists/96x96/f17de82d-c14c-4bdc-b320-e475b16d87cd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f17de82d-c14c-4bdc-b320-e475b16d87cdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f17de82d-c14c-4bdc-b320-e475b16d87cdLas Kellies
- Jay Kelliher/music/images/artists/96x96/f0193174-7527-4305-834c-f0ca79637310.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f0193174-7527-4305-834c-f0ca79637310http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0193174-7527-4305-834c-f0ca79637310Jay Kelliher
- Orange Kellin/music/images/artists/96x96/183db1d8-0746-4e73-ac71-6bc22e61dafa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/183db1d8-0746-4e73-ac71-6bc22e61dafahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/183db1d8-0746-4e73-ac71-6bc22e61dafaOrange Kellin (Örjan Kjellin)
- Kelli‐Leigh/music/images/artists/96x96/0a217d30-8ee8-4bfe-81d4-0b746eea096b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0a217d30-8ee8-4bfe-81d4-0b746eea096bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a217d30-8ee8-4bfe-81d4-0b746eea096bKelli‐Leigh
- David Kellner/music/images/artists/96x96/a50887d4-3549-4034-be8b-9ce2b9c3640a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a50887d4-3549-4034-be8b-9ce2b9c3640ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a50887d4-3549-4034-be8b-9ce2b9c3640aDavid Kellner
- Johann Peter Kellner/music/images/artists/96x96/84a532b6-f3e1-4715-a7aa-cf5e9c549671.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/84a532b6-f3e1-4715-a7aa-cf5e9c549671http://musicbrainz.org/artist/84a532b6-f3e1-4715-a7aa-cf5e9c549671Johann Peter Kellner
- Anna Kellnhofer/music/images/artists/96x96/56768aa6-6490-429c-93be-feca2ccf6c1e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56768aa6-6490-429c-93be-feca2ccf6c1ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/56768aa6-6490-429c-93be-feca2ccf6c1eAnna Kellnhofer
- Brian Kellock/music/images/artists/96x96/127c8f3f-94da-479c-97bf-acf41e6517ae.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/127c8f3f-94da-479c-97bf-acf41e6517aehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/127c8f3f-94da-479c-97bf-acf41e6517aeBrian Kellock
- Brian Kellock Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/3aadcdc0-3b1f-40e8-b16f-884eeaa27ffe.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3aadcdc0-3b1f-40e8-b16f-884eeaa27ffehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3aadcdc0-3b1f-40e8-b16f-884eeaa27ffeBrian Kellock Trio
- Myles Kellock/music/images/artists/96x96/d58d74c8-6e82-4a49-bd99-af27fcc97609.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d58d74c8-6e82-4a49-bd99-af27fcc97609http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d58d74c8-6e82-4a49-bd99-af27fcc97609Myles Kellock
- Daniel Kellogg/music/images/artists/96x96/6710f0db-dff5-44ac-a5c4-aa4d400f3f2e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6710f0db-dff5-44ac-a5c4-aa4d400f3f2ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6710f0db-dff5-44ac-a5c4-aa4d400f3f2eDaniel Kellogg
- Lynn Kellogg/music/images/artists/96x96/4eb81314-7280-4b75-b585-49ef29ad8824.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4eb81314-7280-4b75-b585-49ef29ad8824http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4eb81314-7280-4b75-b585-49ef29ad8824Lynn Kellogg
- Stephen Kellogg/music/images/artists/96x96/74dc2e73-9d7a-4d78-b151-0b4c14b08f50.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/74dc2e73-9d7a-4d78-b151-0b4c14b08f50http://musicbrainz.org/artist/74dc2e73-9d7a-4d78-b151-0b4c14b08f50Stephen Kellogg
- Pam Kellum/music/images/artists/96x96/5df465e2-f308-4816-a233-cd16fc022f38.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5df465e2-f308-4816-a233-cd16fc022f38http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5df465e2-f308-4816-a233-cd16fc022f38Pam Kellum
- Kelly/music/images/artists/96x96/956a0df9-498c-4999-b8f3-f4732cfa58bd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/956a0df9-498c-4999-b8f3-f4732cfa58bdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/956a0df9-498c-4999-b8f3-f4732cfa58bdKelly (Dutch pop vocalist)
- Kelly/music/images/artists/96x96/f511f4ac-7f58-4662-9d4b-eadb044daa2f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f511f4ac-7f58-4662-9d4b-eadb044daa2fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f511f4ac-7f58-4662-9d4b-eadb044daa2fKelly (Italian singer)
- Kelly Brothers/music/images/artists/96x96/388d6fc4-0c4f-4e8b-841d-ee64221068fd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/388d6fc4-0c4f-4e8b-841d-ee64221068fdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/388d6fc4-0c4f-4e8b-841d-ee64221068fdKelly Brothers
- The Kelly Brothers/music/images/artists/96x96/2690fc2d-0820-4907-80a3-c0767892adeb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2690fc2d-0820-4907-80a3-c0767892adebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2690fc2d-0820-4907-80a3-c0767892adebThe Kelly Brothers
- Kelly Oliver/music/images/artists/96x96/ed5d3ba5-13c3-42f1-9083-8ca87c8e3198.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed5d3ba5-13c3-42f1-9083-8ca87c8e3198http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed5d3ba5-13c3-42f1-9083-8ca87c8e3198Kelly Oliver
- Shaun Kelly and the returned gifts/music/images/artists/96x96/da1b98cd-436c-4d5b-a439-6a18f8ef947c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/da1b98cd-436c-4d5b-a439-6a18f8ef947chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/da1b98cd-436c-4d5b-a439-6a18f8ef947cShaun Kelly and the returned gifts (Birmingham based indie ensemble lead by ex "the Lights " singer Shaun kelly)
- Kelly Stanley/music/images/artists/96x96/a48ee25e-511d-46cf-89a2-3391e7c141a3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a48ee25e-511d-46cf-89a2-3391e7c141a3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a48ee25e-511d-46cf-89a2-3391e7c141a3Kelly Stanley (Zouk Singer)
- Alan Kelly/music/images/artists/96x96/0d5267a3-12c2-44ae-9506-7cac6fb9a01c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0d5267a3-12c2-44ae-9506-7cac6fb9a01chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d5267a3-12c2-44ae-9506-7cac6fb9a01cAlan Kelly (Irish piano accordionist, songwriter)
- Albert Edward Kelly/music/images/artists/96x96/3d76d22b-d535-45a0-a2b3-bf610ecf139f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3d76d22b-d535-45a0-a2b3-bf610ecf139fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d76d22b-d535-45a0-a2b3-bf610ecf139fAlbert Edward Kelly
- Alex Kelly/music/images/artists/96x96/08f710f0-9379-49c1-ae55-4afff7909a8c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/08f710f0-9379-49c1-ae55-4afff7909a8chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/08f710f0-9379-49c1-ae55-4afff7909a8cAlex Kelly
- Allan Kelly/music/images/artists/96x96/0310b6a7-adf2-4605-adad-557553f2ceec.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0310b6a7-adf2-4605-adad-557553f2ceechttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0310b6a7-adf2-4605-adad-557553f2ceecAllan Kelly
- The Alan Kelly Gang/music/images/artists/96x96/e9dd144f-7eac-462e-af98-fa61db4aa01b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e9dd144f-7eac-462e-af98-fa61db4aa01bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9dd144f-7eac-462e-af98-fa61db4aa01bThe Alan Kelly Gang
- Brendan Kelly/music/images/artists/96x96/500b3d37-6518-4b53-ad14-00f5ded1db5a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/500b3d37-6518-4b53-ad14-00f5ded1db5ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/500b3d37-6518-4b53-ad14-00f5ded1db5aBrendan Kelly (Chicago punk bassist/vocalist)