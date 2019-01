Kamensko /music/images/artists/96x96/e18cd551-2a35-4b15-9cf4-963d4beea3ec.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e18cd551-2a35-4b15-9cf4-963d4beea3ec http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e18cd551-2a35-4b15-9cf4-963d4beea3ec

Kamensko (Norwich based. A unified love for sludge/stoner rock, metal & blues bought us together as a band to create a new sound from our influences. Fuzzy, Fast and Loud!)