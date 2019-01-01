Paul Johnson /music/images/artists/96x96/07065c90-1519-4bd9-8259-9872f3c9a776.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/07065c90-1519-4bd9-8259-9872f3c9a776 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/07065c90-1519-4bd9-8259-9872f3c9a776

Paul Johnson (Chicago techno DJ/producer. Tracks: "Get Get Down", "Doo Wap")