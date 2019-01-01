The John Barry Seven and Orchestra /music/images/artists/96x96/1d35b28d-a0b1-4d25-834f-b7ffb44e23c5.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1d35b28d-a0b1-4d25-834f-b7ffb44e23c5 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d35b28d-a0b1-4d25-834f-b7ffb44e23c5

The John Barry Seven and Orchestra